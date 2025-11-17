NSDC, Lee Group to Establish Multi-million-Dollar Sugar Project

Sunday Ehigiator

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the Lee Group have initiated plans to establish a multi-million-dollar sugar production project in Taraba State, as part of efforts to enhance Nigeria’s sugar self-sufficiency drive.

Leading a high-powered delegation comprising officials of the council and management of the Lee Group to Jalingo, the state capital, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSDC, Mr Kamar Bakrin, met with Governor Agbu Kefas to seek the state government’s support and collaboration for the ambitious project.

Bakrin described the initiative as a major investment that could accelerate Nigeria’s quest for local sugar production, job creation, and rural development. He explained that the Council’s mandate goes beyond policy development to include capacity building, training, sugarcane research, and technical support for investors in financing and land acquisition.

Speaking on behalf of the investors, the Project Director of Lee Group, Mr Lam Wing Ki Wilkins, expressed the company’s readiness to partner with the Taraba State Government to establish a large-scale sugar processing plant through its subsidiary, GNAAL Sugar.

He described Taraba as a state with “immense potential for agriculture and industrial growth,” noting that the project would not only drive the state’s economic transformation but also align with national development objectives.

“We are not here merely to present an idea; we are here to build a lasting partnership. Our investment will enhance the state’s revenue base, create jobs, stimulate local enterprises, and empower farming communities through an inclusive out-grower scheme,” Wilkins said.

In his response, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, welcomed the delegation and assured them of his administration’s readiness to provide a conducive environment for the project. He emphasised that Taraba, endowed with rich arable land and abundant natural resources, remains an ideal location for large-scale agricultural investment.