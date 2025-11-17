Nigeria to Miss World Cup Back-to-back After DR Congo Win Shootouts 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended last night as Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Super Eagles 4-3 in penalty shootouts in the final match of the Africa Playoffs in Rabat, Morocco.

It the second time back-to-back that Nigeria will be missing the World Cup after similarly failing to qualify for the 2022 edition hosted by Qatar.

Regulation and extra time ended 1-1 for the the game to be settled by shootouts after 120 minutes.

However, in the shootouts, Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon blew Nigeria’s first two kicks while goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two kicks by Congo to put Super Eagles back in reckoning. Akor Adams and Bruno Onyemaechi scored Eagles next two kicks only for Semi Ajaiyi to miss the last kick that would have given Nigeria the edge going into sudden death gamble.

Congo’s Captain, Chancel Mbemba, scored the last kick to give the Central Africans the 4-3 victory and the ticket to play in the six-nation Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

The Congolese ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of their fans, who can still dream of a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the country was called Zaire.

Play in the regulation time tied at 1-1 from the goals scored in the first half.

Frank Onyeka had put Nigeria in the lead barely three minutes into the match when he opened scoring after his shot from distance hit the back of the net off a deflection by a Congolese defender.

The Congolese Leopards chased the game thereafter and were rewarded in the 34th minute, when Alex Iwobi lost the ball in the midfield and Wilfred Ndidi failed to clear the cross from the right flank that Meshack Elia slotted past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Eagles created the better chances, but they could not make the most of these openings with Ademola Lookman the biggest culprit.

At the resumption from half time break, Victor Osimhen who appeared injured from a collision with a Congolese defender had to be substituted by Akor Adams while Chidera Ejuke replaced Lookman. Moses Simon also came on for Samuel Chukwueze.

The second half was a better forgotten performance as the Leopards seized the game from the Nigerians. Eagles didn’t fare any better in the extra extra time and were lucky not to concede until the game dragged into shootouts.