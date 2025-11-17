NASD Lists Jilnas’s N3bn Series 1 Commercial Paper

NASD Plc has officially listed Jilnas Nigeria Limited’s N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP), the debut issuance under the company’s N10 billion CP Programme.

The offer opened on 27 August 2025 and closed on 4 September 2025, with maturity set for 2 June 2026.

Jilnas Nigeria Limited, founded in 1992, is a leading indigenous producer of edible vegetable oil. The company has evolved from a 50 TPD operation into a modern processing powerhouse featuring a 200 TPD solvent extraction plant, three storage silos, a 200 TPD refinery, and a high-capacity roasting unit. Jilnas is widely regarded as the largest supplier of processed edible oils across Nigeria’s Southeast and South-South regions, with an extensive footprint reaching Northern markets.

The company continues to post strong financial performance, recording revenue growth from N12.79 billion in 2021 to N45.57 billion in 2024. Jilnas also maintains an exemplary debt-service track record, having redeemed over N4.8 billion in previous CP and private note issuances.

Arranged by Pathway Advisors Limited, the 270-day Series 1 CP offers investors a competitive 25% yield per annum. Funds raised will support Jilnas’ short-term working capital needs as the Company deepens its market leadership.