  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

MTN’s Over N757bn Accelerated Capex Investment Reinforces Improved Network Quality

Business | 5 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

Amidst economic turbulence, MTN Nigeria has said that it deployed a staggering N757.4 billion in capital expenditure (Capex), excluding leases, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 – a monumental 248 per cent increase over the previous year.

This aggressive investment, it said, is a deliberate corporate strategy aimed at enhancing network capacity and quality of service (QoS) for its over 85.4 million subscribers, fulfilling a critical commitment to the government and customers.

MTN said this investment surge is vital in tackling network congestion and ensuring reliable connectivity across the nation, especially as the active data user base swelled to 51.1 million.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria , Mr. Karl Toriola,  in a statement emphasised that the acceleration of capital investment was undertaken to “improve quality of service in line with our commitment to our customers and the government.”

The investment was directed toward capacity expansion, deployment of additional sites, rollout of its Fibre-to-the-Home network, and development of a new data centre.

The Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, added, “we are driving digital and financial inclusion, supporting our communities and national priorities as captured in the core pillars of our Ambition Beyond 2025.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.