MTN’s Over N757bn Accelerated Capex Investment Reinforces Improved Network Quality

Kayode Tokede

Amidst economic turbulence, MTN Nigeria has said that it deployed a staggering N757.4 billion in capital expenditure (Capex), excluding leases, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 – a monumental 248 per cent increase over the previous year.

This aggressive investment, it said, is a deliberate corporate strategy aimed at enhancing network capacity and quality of service (QoS) for its over 85.4 million subscribers, fulfilling a critical commitment to the government and customers.

MTN said this investment surge is vital in tackling network congestion and ensuring reliable connectivity across the nation, especially as the active data user base swelled to 51.1 million.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria , Mr. Karl Toriola, in a statement emphasised that the acceleration of capital investment was undertaken to “improve quality of service in line with our commitment to our customers and the government.”

The investment was directed toward capacity expansion, deployment of additional sites, rollout of its Fibre-to-the-Home network, and development of a new data centre.

The Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, added, “we are driving digital and financial inclusion, supporting our communities and national priorities as captured in the core pillars of our Ambition Beyond 2025.”