Military Keeps Mum as Police Dispute Alleged Attempt on Lieutenant Yerima’s Life

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military has remained tight-lipped following claims of an attempted assassination on Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, even as police authorities publicly challenge the credibility of the allegation.

Yerima recently made headlines after a confrontation with officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A viral report on Sunday evening alleged that the officer was trailed by unidentified men dressed in black, travelling in two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, and claimed an assassination attempt was made on him.

Despite widespread circulation of the report, military authorities have yet to comment, and messages sent to the Naval Spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, seeking clarification were unanswered at the time of filing this report.

In contrast, the Nigeria Police have dismissed the claims, insisting that “no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory”.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Monday, stated: “The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic. For the safety of all residents, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police division.”

Nevertheless, a military source cited in the report claimed that Yerima was indeed followed from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way. Realising he was under surveillance, the officer allegedly executed a “strategic manoeuvre” and evaded the suspected assailants.

The source added that the matter is under investigation and being handled “with the seriousness it deserves” with additional details withheld to avoid compromising ongoing enquiries.

The purported attempt comes days after Yerima attracted national attention following a tense confrontation with FCT officials at a disputed land site in Gaduwa District.

The exchange, captured on video, went viral and sparked widespread criticism of the officials involved. The Presidency later intervened, halting the planned demolition at the site.

In the aftermath, military veterans condemned the verbal outburst directed at the officer and rejected suggestions of disciplinary action.

Spokesman of the Coalition of Retired Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, warned that ex-service members would “occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister” if any punitive measures were taken.

He emphasised that military personnel owe allegiance to the nation, not individual public officials, and insisted Minister Nyesom Wike must apologise.

“How can a public office holder call an officer ‘a fool’ on camera?” he asked, describing the remark as an affront to national institutions.

In a related development, the Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, assured Nigerians that no military personnel acting within the law would be sanctioned over the altercation.

Speaking during a briefing for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the National Defence College, he said: “Any officer on lawful duty will be protected if he is doing his job lawfully and doing it well.”