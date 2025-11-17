Magnificent Leadership Conference Debuts in Abuja November 21

Sunday Ehigiator

The Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC) is set to make its West African debut on Friday, November 21, 2025, with a high-profile gathering at the Fraser Suites in Abuja.

Curated by Maria Asuelimen, Managing Director of AMA Consulting LLC and Zen-AMA Global Springs Development Services, the event aims to ignite bold thinking and transformative leadership across the continent.

The MLC series, which is widely recognised for its global impact, marks a major milestone with its first Abuja edition themed ‘Go Big’.

The theme serves as a rallying call for leaders navigating an era defined by instability, rapid technological shifts, and the disruptive rise of automation.

Organisers say the conference challenges African leaders to “go big or go extinct” as they confront new realities shaping industries and societies.

The conference will convene senior government officials, business executives and nonprofit leaders to explore the future of leadership across three development tracks: Leading Yourself, Leading People, and Leading Organisations.

Participants are expected to engage in interactive workshops, keynote sessions, fireside conversations and networking forums designed to equip them with practical tools for expanded impact.

Among the headline speakers is John Riordan, who will deliver a keynote on ‘The Power of Perceptions’. Sidney Sampson will lead a session on ‘Authentic Leadership Journeys: Big Collaboration, Big Change, Big Career, Big Legacy, Big Money’, while Dr. Mojisola Odeku will anchor a fireside chat on ‘Building an Army for Change’.

Additional featured speakers include Chioma Nebo, who will discuss intentional leadership, and Nicole Kellum, who will speak on scaling capabilities through networks.

Speaking ahead of the event, through a statement, Asuelimen described the Abuja debut as a purposeful return to a region rich with emerging leadership potential.

“Bringing the Magnificent Leadership Conference to West Africa is more than an expansion; it’s a homecoming of purpose,” she said.

“Leadership is universal, but the heartbeat of transformation begins when we invest in people where potential is rising the fastest. West Africa is ready to Go Big, and together, we’re building leaders who will shape industries, governments and generations.”