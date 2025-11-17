International Breweries to Host Ceremony for Grant Winners

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has announced the upcoming Kickstart 2025 Awards Ceremony after the successful completion of the Bootcamp training. This year’s programme marks a decade of the company nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of business leaders.

The upcoming ceremony, themed “Sustain. Scale. Succeed – Building the Future of Nigerian Entrepreneurs,” will mark the culmination of this year’s Kickstart journey, which has already seen 476 shortlisted applicants participate in an intensive online training facilitated by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), covering vital business courses such as Customer Service, Marketing Management, Selling Skills, Financial Management, Leadership Essentials, Operations Management, and Business Planning. The programme also ensured inclusivity by accommodating People with Disabilities (PWDs) among the participants, underscoring Kickstart’s commitment to equal opportunity and inclusive innovation.

From this pool, 124 of the most promising entrepreneurs advanced to the hybrid Bootcamp training, which featured both in-person and virtual sessions across Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Rivers and Anambra.

The Awards Ceremony, will crown this year’s journey by recognizing the most outstanding entrepreneurs; emerging innovators and enterprise builders who distinguished themselves during the PitchFest, granting them business funding to either launch or scale their ventures.