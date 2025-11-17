House On The Rock Set for ‘The Experience’ 20th Edition

Omolabake Fasogbon

The House On The Rock Church has announced plans for the 20th edition of its globally acclaimed global concert, ‘The Experience’, with this year’s theme as ‘Jesus United’.

Convened by the Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Adefarasin, the landmark event, holding at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, will as usual unite several worshippers from Nigeria and across the globe for an unforgettable night of praise, worship and spiritual renewal.

In the past two decades, ‘The Experience’ has stood as a beacon of hope, unity, and faith, drawing millions of worshippers from across Nigeria, Africa and beyond to lift one name above all others – Jesus.

Renowned gospel artistes within and outside the country will set the night aglow with powerful, soul-lifting ministrations, reinforcing the programme’s tradition of inspiring worship and uniting believers across nations.

In a statement by the organisers, lineup for the historic 20th edition includes global worship leaders such as Travis Greene, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Beejay Sax, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Israel Houghton, Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Aremu, Mercy Chinwo, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore and Adeyinka Alaseyori.

Also ministering are Sinach, Frank Edwards, Mr M & Revelation, Moses Bliss, Bidemi Olaoba, and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC), with Tolu Odukoya and Gaise Baba making their debut appearance at the concert.

Commenting, Pastor Adefarasin said the milestone edition will celebrate two decades of faith and the enduring message of hope and unity.

He said the concert with the theme, ‘JESUS UNITED’, calls believers to rise above division, hardship and uncertainty, and collectively proclaim a message of love, hope and reconciliation.

“It is a night that reminds us that no matter our differences, we are one in Christ. This 20th edition is not just another concert, it’s a celebration of the power of worship to unite nations, generations and hearts under Christ,” Adefarasin said in a statement.

Despite drawing global attention and graced by notable dignitaries, business leaders, politicians, diplomats and clergy, the concert remains free and open to all, reaffirming its mission of inclusivity and unity.