Gombe Leads North as Sole State Selected for Global-Standard Public Finance Review

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has received a team of World Bank consultants and staff who are in the state to conduct a comprehensive Public Financial Management Review (PFMR) under the globally recognized Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) Subnational Framework.

Gombe is the only state selected in Northern Nigeria for this rigorous assessment, an acknowledgment of its visionary reforms, measurable progress and strong performance across key governance and fiscal indices. Cross River and Ekiti are the other states selected from the South.

The review, which is structured around 8 PEFA pillars, 32 indicators, and 98 dimensions, is designed to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of Gombe State’s Public Financial Management (PFM) systems.

The exercise aims to provide evidence-based recommendations for strengthening transparency, accountability, and overall financial efficiency.

The team was led by Mr. Ben Akabueze, former Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

Speaking during the meeting with the Governor yesterday, Mr. Akabueze explained the mission is focused on helping Gombe State deepen ongoing reforms and strengthen the institutional frameworks that guide budget preparation, execution, reporting and financial oversight.

He noted the findings of the review would support the state in updating or establishing robust policies, structures and guiding principles that will enhance the management of public resources.

The consultants were accompanied by the Hon. Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, along with other key government officials.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, while welcoming the team, expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s longstanding technical partnership with Gombe State.

He stressed his administration’s resolve to entrench transparency, accountability and prudence in public finance, which are principles that have consistently positioned Gombe as a reform-minded and high-performing state.

The governor reiterated his commitment to a development agenda that aims to place Gombe on a path of sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.

He emphasized that credible assessments like the PEFA review are essential in identifying gaps, strengthening institutions and improving service delivery for citizens.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya directed the Commissioner of Finance and all relevant MDAs to provide the visiting team with all necessary documents, data and cooperation to ensure a seamless and successful review process.

The World Bank team is expected to engage relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and stakeholders throughout their visit as part of the comprehensive assessment.