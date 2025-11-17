FG Vows Swift Rescue of Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has stated that the armed forces and intelligence agencies had been issued clear mandate to locate, rescue and safely return the female students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He also vowed that the federal government would ensure that the perpetrators faced justice, adding the authorities would not relent until this objective was achieved.

The minister expressed deep concern and solidarity with the families of the female students, saying the administration shared in their pain and was firmly committed to bringing the girls home safely.

Idris reiterated that protecting every Nigerian, especially schoolchildren, was a solemn responsibility of the State led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding the administration totally condemned the reprehensible attack on innocent students and the killing of school officials who were carrying out their noble duty.

Idris said: “Our security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice. The Federal Government will not relent until this objective is achieved.

“We assure Nigerians that strengthening internal security remains a top priority. The Federal Government is re-calibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities to more effectively prevent these attacks and respond with greater speed and precision whenever threats arise.”

He urged the public to remain calm and confident while stating that the country was also reinforcing cooperation with regional partners through ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure its borders and disrupt terrorist and criminal networks.