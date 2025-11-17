  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

FG Urged to Develop Policies to Drive Electric Vehicle Adoption

Business | 17 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The federal government has been urged to come up with policies that will promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

Industry stakeholders gave the advice during the Electric Vehicle Nigeria (EVN) Expo and Conference, convened in Lagos by Imaginarium Marketing Communications, themed: ‘Drive The Future.’

In his welcome address, CEO, Imaginarium Marketing Communications, Abiola Adekoyejo, stressed the need for electric mobility (e-mobility) and renewable energy that will power the growth of a greener future for all Nigerians.

According to him, “Fuel subsidy removal has laid bare the cracks in our transport system. Prices have soared, mobility has shrunk and everyday, Nigerians, especially small businesses and transport workers are bearing the brunt. The Expo was born from a belief. If we do this right, EVs can shape how we move, how we earn and how we build a more resilient economy from the ground up.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who was represented by the Director of Transport Operations, Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro, said: “Transportation is the heartbeat of any thriving society. The state is determined to move from dependence on fossil fuels to smarter and cleaner mobility solutions that align with global best practices.”

Chairman/CEO, SAGLEV Inc, Dr. Sam Faleye, said recent statistics showed that 50 per cent of Nigeria’s urban dwelling population has at least 15 hours of electricity every week, which according to him, has enabled as many as 15 million people in Nigeria to become potential electric vehicle buyers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.