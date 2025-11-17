FG Seeks Communication Renaissance as ARCON Declares Industry “Critical Tool for Economic Growth”

Raheem Akingbolu

The federal government has urged marketing communications professionals to lead and galvanise the populace to take charge of Nigeria’s story as Nigeria prepares to reclaim its place on the global stage.

According to the government, during challenging times, great communication remains one of the most powerful tools for growth, hence the need for agencies and business owners to explore advertising as a major tool for economic growth.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who made the call while addressing industry leaders at the fifth National Advertising Conference held in Abuja, challenged communicators to spearhead a communication renaissance grounded in truth, unity, and national pride. He warned against allowing false narratives, especially those portraying Nigeria as a “violator of religious freedom” to define the country’s global image.

“Marketing communication professionals have an enormous responsibility,” Idris declared. “You are not only storytellers for brands and businesses, you are custodians of national perception and image.”

He stressed that when misleading stories about Nigeria circulate globally, the nation relies on the creativity and strategic intelligence of its communicators to counter them. According to him, the industry has the power to replace misinformation with context, and fear-driven narratives with stories of resilience and hope.

“We must project Nigeria as it truly is: a diverse, dynamic, and resilient nation of hardworking people who coexist peacefully,” he said. “Through integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, strategic partnerships, and value-based branding, our marketers can reshape global perception, presenting Nigeria as a land of opportunity, innovation, and creativity.”

The Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, in his opening remark charged marketing communication professionals to leverage the convergence of creativity, data, and technology to drive sustainable growth for businesses amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges.

While describing the conference as “our own industry’s convergence to learn, unlearn, and relearn better ways of getting the very best results in our various businesses,” Fadolapo emphasized that “even in challenging times, great communication remains one of the most powerful tools for growth,” setting the tone for the three-day gathering themed “Marketing Communications: Transforming Business and Creating Growth in Challenging Times.”