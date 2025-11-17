Federal High Court Begins Christmas Vacation December 19

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Nigeria will from December 19, 2025, proceed on this year’s Christmas vacation.

According to a statement by the Director of Information, FHC, Abuja, Mrs Catherine Oby Christopher, the court will resume normal court sittings in all Judicial Divisions of the country on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The vacation schedule, she noted, is issued pursuant to Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The statement read: “The Federal High Court hereby issues notice of its 2025 Christmas Vacation as well as the approved Roster of Vacation Judges.

“In accordance with a circular duly signed by the Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the court will commence its Christmas Vacation for the year 2025 on Friday, December 19, 2025.

“This vacation schedule is issued pursuant to Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“Court sittings shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

“The Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, which are the core divisions of the FHC, are said to remain operational and accessible to the litigating public during the vacation.

“Only matters pertaining to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and issues of urgent national importance shall be entertained by the vacation judges.”

Meanwhile, Justice Emeka Nwite and

Mohammed S. Liman, have been listed as vacation judges for the Abuja division, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac D. Dipeolu would man the Lagos division and Justices P. M. Ayua and A.T Mohammed, the Port Harcourt division.

Similarly, Justice Folasade Ogunbanjo would sit as vacation judge at the Enugu division.

The Chief Judge of the FHC, Justice John Tsoho, however, extended his warm wishes of a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year to all his brother judges.