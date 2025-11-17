  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

FAAN Hold 2025 National Aviation Conference 

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to hold the 3rd Edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC 2025).

The event is scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

This year’s edition tagged FNAC 2025 is themed: “Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnerships, and Global Engagements.”

Speaking on the forthcoming event, the Chairperson of the FNAC 2025 Organising Committee and FAAN’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Emiola Luqman, stated, “The Nigerian aviation industry is at a defining stage, presenting vast opportunities for investment and innovation. With its large and growing population, strategic geographical position, and the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development and regulatory reform, Nigeria offers a strong value proposition for investors. FAAN, through FNAC, continues to provide a credible platform for engagement and collaboration, and FNAC 2025 will demonstrate how far we have progressed and the immense potential that lies ahead.”

