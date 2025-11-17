 Enugu to Host NIS Zonal Headquarters as NIS DG Lauds Mbah’s Investments in Sports

Emmanuel Ugwu in Enugu

In its drive to expand sports development to the South East zone of the country, the Federal government has selected Enugu to host a planned state-of-the-art zonal headquarters of the National Institute for Sports(NIS).

The choice of Enugu State was in recognition of the state’s growing reputation as a hub for sports, security, and excellent infrastructural development.

The Director General of NIS, Comrade Philip Shaibu, broke the cheering news Friday during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, accompanied by the management team of the Institute.

He said that the selection of Enugu to be the South East zonal headquarters of NIS was a testament to the remarkable transformation being witnessed in the Coal City State under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

Shaibu, who is a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, listed the key factors that favoured the choice of Enugu to include modern infrastructure, peace, hospitality, and impressive strides in sports development.

“By designating Enugu as the proposed home of our South East Zonal Office, we are acknowledging not only the state’s strategic location and outstanding infrastructure but also (Governor Mbah’s) visible commitment to youth and sports development,” the NIS DG said.

He stated that the proposed zonal office would serve as a regional hub for the institute’s athletes and coaches development programmes, designed to promote talent discovery, capacity building, and grassroots sports excellence across the component states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, and Enugu.

According to Shaibu, the initiative was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at decentralising sports development and reviving Nigeria’s sporting culture.

“We are not merely planning an office; we are laying the foundation for a sporting revolution that will raise future champions who will bring glory to Nigeria.”

He commmended the Mbah administration for the ongoing rehabilitation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Awgu Games Village, and other sporting facilities, in the state, adding that the state’s peaceful and investor-friendly environment makes it ideal for the NIS project.

Governor Mbah welcomed the choice of Enugu for the location of NIS zonal headquarters and expressed gratitude to FG, President Bola Tinubu for the vision and commitment to rebuilding key national institutions.

“You have made the right choice by coming to Enugu. We are very rich in sports history,” he said, adding, “this is the city of sporting legends where champions were born, trained, and celebrated”.

Mbah stated that in Enugu “we take sports seriously” because “it’s not just recreation; it drives social and economic growth”, adding that the decentralisation of NIS would further strengthen sports in the the Southeast region.

He assured the NIS delegation of his administration’s full support, including the provision of office accommodation, logistics, and institutional backing needed for the smooth take-off of the zonal headquarters.

The Enugu Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that both urban and rural communities have access to opportunities that promote education, health, and talent development.

“We are intentional about governance. For us, this is not about tokenism but service to our people. We will continue to create an enabling environment for young people to thrive, whether in sports, innovation, or enterprise,” he said.