Emadeb E&P Achieves First Oil in Ibom Field to Boost Nigeria’s Crude Output 

Company says it invested over $100m in phased field development

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Emadeb Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited (Emadeb E&P) yesterday announced that the company had achieved ‘first oil’ from its Ibom Field, Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) 236, a significant boost for Nigeria’s quest for additional crude output.

In a statement in Abuja, the company explained that it invested over $100 million in the the phased field development phase to achieve the feat, explaining that it also aligns with the federal government’s vision and aspiration to increase the nation’s crude oil production.

“Emadeb Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited (Emadeb E&P) is proud to announce the achievement of first oil from the Ibom Field (PPL 236), marking another milestone in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry.

“Following sustained investment, technical rigour and collaborative effort, Emadeb E&P has commenced commercial production from Ibom Field.

“This achievement underscores Emadeb E&P’s emergence as a fully integrated energy player and highlights the pivotal role of indigenous operators in advancing Nigeria’s energy security and economic diversification. It also aligns with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s vision and aspiration to increase the nation’s crude oil production,” the company added.

Located approximately 30 kilometres offshore, Ibom Field was originally discovered in 1979. The field boasts significant in place volume of 103 million barrels of oil.

“Since its acquisition in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, Emadeb E&P has invested over $100 million in a phased field development programme. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved the Ibom Field Development Plan (FDP) in November 2024,” the statement pointed out.

According to the firm, some key technical milestones included: The successful drilling and completion of the Ibom-03 well in September 2023; Integration of a Mobile Producing Offshore Unit (MOPU) completed in June 2025; Commissioning of the Ibom Field Mooring System in September 2025 and a achievement of first oil in October 2025.

In the statement, the company noted that the development demonstrates indigenous firms’ capabilities and strategic partnership, highlighting the field’s capacity to foster local content, create jobs, and deliver sustainable value.

“This milestone reflects our deep commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential through homegrown expertise, strong partnerships, and disciplined investment. We are proud to contribute to Nigeria’s energy goals, foster local content, create jobs, and deliver sustainable value,” said Adebowale Olujimi, Chief Executive of Emadeb E&P.

The Ibom Field development, the company said, showcases effective collaboration between the private sector and government institutions and stands as a model for marginal field commercialisation and indigenous capacity development in the upstream sector.

“The Ibom Field stands as a testament to what is achievable when strategic intent meets execution excellence,” it stressed.

Looking ahead, Emadeb E&P stated that it is now preparing for Phase 2 development to drill two additional wells that will triple production by Q4, 2026.

The company emphasised that it remains focused on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, safety, and community engagement.