Concerned Ekid People Give EMOIMEE HCDT 21 Days for Accountability 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A coalition of community stakeholders under the umbrella of The Concerned Ekid People has petitioned the Board of Trustees of EMOIMEE Host Community Development Trust, calling for full disclosure, transparency, and strict adherence to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the management of funds meant for host communities in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The petition by the coalition is coming few days after the National Assembly had complained over poor performance of some of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) despite huge amount of money made available to them.

The petition, addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and copied to key national security, political, and anti-corruption institutions, expressed deep concern over what is described as a “complete deviation” from the guidelines and intentions of the PIA by EMOIMEE in the handling of the 3% Host Communities Development Trust Fund contributed annually by SEPLAT and the NNPC Joint Venture.

According to the petitioners, the HCDT was created to end decades of marginalization, neglect, and agitation in oil-bearing communities, giving them a voice in project selection, budgeting, and development priorities.

The group alleges that funds accruing to EMOIMEE for the benefit of Eket communities have not been managed in line with the statutory provisions.

In the petition signed by Pastor Bassey Iyaha (Chairman) and Chief Samuel Etti (Secretary), the coalition demanded detailed disclosures covering the years 2021 to 2025.

The group demanded the Host Communities Development Plans for each of the five years; total funds received from the settlors; a list of all contracts executed and the contractors involved; names of beneficiaries of scholarship programmes and empowerment initiatives; annual project lists and budget allocations; evidence of statutory audits and reports submitted to regulatory agencies; proof of regular engagement between the Trust and community stakeholders.

The group stated the absence of transparency and statutory reporting has created mistrust and rising tension across the host communities, warning that such tension could threaten the peaceful environment required for uninterrupted oil and gas operations if not addressed promptly.

“The implementation of the PIA was intended to correct historical injustices,” the petitioners wrote.

Adding, “But what we see today in EMOIMEE’s operations in Eket is far from what the law prescribes. The Host Communities Development Trust must function with openness, accountability, and strict compliance with the Act.”

They gave the Board of Trustees 21 days to provide the requested documents and clarifications, adding that doing so would help restore confidence in the Trust and reaffirm its commitment to the welfare of the communities it was created to serve.

The petition was copied to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Security Adviser, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the EFCC, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security and government agencies.

The Concerned Ekid People insisted that only transparency and adherence to due process can guarantee the peace, trust, and collaboration needed between EMOIMEE, the settlors, and the communities whose lands host critical oil operations.