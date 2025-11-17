COAS Impressed with Enugu’s Security Architecture, Lauds Mbah for Supporting Army’s Performance

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in EnuguT

he Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has expressed satisfaction with the remarkable improvement in security that Enugu State has attained since the inception of the Governor Peter Mbah administration.He made known his feelings when he paid a courtesy visit to the Enugu Governor at Government House, saying that the prevailing security situation was quite commendable.

Shaibu was accompanied by the top brass of the NA, including the GOC Commanding, 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Oluremi Fadairo.



The Army Chief, who was in Enugu for the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Conference 2025, used the opportunity to appraise the security situation of the Coal City State under Mbah’s care.



“Security in Enugu State has improved tremendously from the brief I have gotten. And from all indicators, security has improved,” he said.



He also expressed his gratitude to the Enugu chief executive “for all the support he has been providing to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army” in order to enable the Army succeed in its constitutional mandate.



The COAS explained that “the RSM is the official link of the officers and the soldiers and to the moral compass of discipline and regimentation in the Nigerian Army”.



Mbah, in his response, congratulated the Army Chief on his appointment and commended him for hitting the ground running in tackling the security challenges facing the nation.



He described Shaibu’s elevation to the post of Army Chief as “getting the square peg in a square hole, given his antecedent (and) what we know he has accomplished”.



He told the COAS that the very noticeable improvement in security of lives and property in the state today could not have been possible “without the active support” and sacrifices of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.



Mbah said that the role played by the NA in Enugu’s improved security situation was a reflection of “our relationship with the Army” which has continued to yield good dividends of security across the state.



“So, we believe this is a partnership, and this support is going to be sustained,” Mbah he stated.



The Enugu Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for his sustained and far-reaching policies, investments, and commitment towards making Nigeria safer for all.

He said that his administration was looking forward to more engagement and working relationship with the Army in all areas necessary to actualise Mr. President’s overall security objectives and targets for the country.