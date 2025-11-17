Blanche Aigle Communication’s Nene Bejide Earns Industry Recognition for Outstanding Leadership

Omolabake Fasogbon

Founder and Principal Consultant of Blanche Aigle Communications, Nene Isinomen Imoisili-Bejide, has been recognised for excellence in storytelling and strategic communication at the 10th Nigeria Digital PR Summit.

The summit, which was held with the theme “Digital PR in Action: Owning Your Narrative, Telling Your Story”, celebrated leaders shaping the future of communication in Nigeria’s digital era.

Bejide was featured on the cover of the official Digital PR Digest magazine, as well as received an award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the communications industry and the advancement of public relations in the digital age.

Her feature titled ‘Inside Nene Bejide’s Head: Telling Stories that Move Hearts, Shift Culture, and Shape Tomorrow,’ offered a profound reflection on the role of storytelling in shaping perception, driving influence and inspiring change.

The piece positioned her as one of the leading voices redefining how narratives are built and sustained in modern public relations.

In her remark, the Public Relations expert expressed gratitude for the recognition, and stated her commitment to helping brands own their narratives with clarity and integrity.

“Storytelling remains one of the most powerful ways to connect brands with people and to shape how organisations are perceived in a rapidly changing digital world. At Blanche Aigle Communications, our mission is to help brands and individuals own their narrative and tell their story with clarity, courage and conviction,” she stated.

Bejide’s recognition at the summit reaffirms the Public Relations agency’s position as a creative force shaping the next chapter of marketing communications across Africa.

It also reflects the growing influence of the foremost agency, which is notable for helping clients find their voice and tell their stories with purpose.

Through brand positioning, digital strategy and reputation management, the agency continues to distinguish itself with insight-driven storytelling that strengthens trust and builds lasting connections.