APC Ship Overloaded With Empty Cargoes, Risks Capsizing, Ndume Warns Tinubu, Party Leadership

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, on Sunday night delivered one of his most strident warnings yet to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioning that the ruling party is fast becoming an “overloaded ship filled with empty cargos” and risks an eventual wreck if urgent internal cleansing is not undertaken.

Ndume, who had served as Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, issued the warning while receiving an award at the 6th Annual Award Lecture 2025 and the 121st posthumous birthday celebration of Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, held in Abuja.

The ceremony attracted a distinguished audience that included former Niger State Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who chaired the event; the late statesman’s wife, Prof. Uche Azikiwe; keynote speaker, Dr. Mainasara Ibrahim Umar; and Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, among others.

Reflecting on his recognition, Ndume said he felt humbled to be honoured among “great Nigerians who travelled from far to celebrate Zik’s legacy,” but quickly veered into a fiery critique of the state of the nation, the internal contradictions within the ruling party, and what he described as an overstretched presidency burdened with responsibilities that should be shared by competent appointees.

He lamented the increasing wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC, warning that the ruling party was taking in too many political actors who add no value and compound existing tensions.

He said: “I have warned that the APC is becoming overloaded. And when you overload a ship, especially with mostly empty cargo, it risks capsizing.

“If it capsizes, the owner of the ship will face a bigger problem.”

Ndume criticised the manner in which defectors, particularly governors, are instantly elevated to leadership roles in their new states, insisting the practice breeds internal crises and weakens party cohesion.

He also took a swipe at PDP leaders who, despite holding meetings aimed at unseating the APC in 2027, “are at the same time negotiating their entry into the ruling party”.

Shifting to national leadership concerns, Ndume argued that Nigeria’s challenges stem not from a lack of presidential effort, but from an over-concentration of responsibility on the president due to systemic failure and complacency within the political class.

He said: “One man cannot be captain, striker, player, goalkeeper, and still be expected to score all the goals.

“We suffer from a lack of leadership, not because President Tinubu is not leading, but because one person cannot do everything.”

He urged senior political actors, especially those he referred to as the “class of 1999 politicians,” to support the president and take responsibility for the direction of the nation instead of “leaving him to steer the ship alone”.

Ndume addressed the Minister of State for Finance directly, tasking her to deliver a blunt message to the President: “Tell Mr. President that the country is looking up to him because he is a leader with strong leadership qualities.”

But the senator’s most forceful comments came when he insisted that Tinubu must rid his administration of “kakistocrats and kleptocrats” whom he described as deadweights obstructing the success Nigerians expect.

“I once said, and many accused me of being abusive, that the government is overloaded with kakistocrats and kleptocrats. We must clear them out so we can move forward,” he declared.

Ndume defended his penchant for public criticism of the administration, saying it stems from a deep concern for national stability and the president’s legacy.

According to him, “Some may be surprised because I often criticise the government. I speak out because I fear people may think we are failing. Yet we have a leader who is willing to listen.”

He recalled how he was once framed during the former president Goodluck Jonathan administration after calling attention to the activities of Boko Haram.

“It took me six years to clear my name. That is why I value the little justice still remaining in Nigeria,” he lamented.

He ended his remarks with a call for unity behind the Tinubu administration, insisting that only collective commitment can move the country forward.

“Charity begins at home. Let us be united behind our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With unity, we can move this country ahead,” he stated.

He added a humorous jab that former Sports Minister Sunday Dare “ran away” on learning that Ndume would be speaking at the event.

The celebration of Dr. Azikiwe’s legacy brought together academics, policymakers, traditional institutions and political leaders who reflected on Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

Yet Ndume’s speech dominated discussions, emerging as the most consequential intervention of the night and a pointed reminder of the internal storms gathering within the APC as the Tinubu administration approaches a critical phase of governance.