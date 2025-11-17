Adedeji Highlights Tax Reforms as Key to Strengthening Nigeria’s Finances

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s bold tax reform initiatives are central to Nigeria’s strategy for economic resilience.

He made the statement on Friday during the maiden Distinguished Lecture Series at the University of Ilesa, Osun State.

Addressing academics, policymakers, students, and industry leaders at the event hosted by Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, the Vice Chancellor, Adedeji framed Nigeria’s revenue challenges not as a crisis but as an opportunity to implement urgent reforms under the leadership of President Tinubu.

In his lecture, titled, ‘Economic Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Revenue,’ he highlighted the global pressures on public finances, including digital disruption, rising debt, climate challenges, and overlapping economic shocks.

He argued that Nigeria’s path forward must combine stronger institutions, diversified revenue streams, and a modernised tax framework.

Adedeji outlined four pillars for building a resilient economy: fiscal flexibility, policy coherence, institutional strength, and human capital adaptability. He emphasised that growing non-oil revenue, deepening tax reforms, and strategic investment in skills development are crucial to keeping pace with global economic trends.

He provided insight into President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in the area of the ongoing FIRS reforms, including automation of tax processes, expansion of TaxPro Max, improved taxpayer identification, and partnerships with state governments to reduce fragmentation.