  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

Adedeji Highlights Tax Reforms as Key to Strengthening Nigeria’s Finances

Business | 4 seconds ago

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s bold tax reform initiatives are central to Nigeria’s strategy for economic resilience.

He made the statement on Friday during the maiden Distinguished Lecture Series at the University of Ilesa, Osun State.

Addressing academics, policymakers, students, and industry leaders at the event hosted by Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, the Vice Chancellor, Adedeji framed Nigeria’s revenue challenges not as a crisis but as an opportunity to implement urgent reforms under the leadership of President Tinubu.

In his lecture, titled, ‘Economic Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Revenue,’ he highlighted the global pressures on public finances, including digital disruption, rising debt, climate challenges, and overlapping economic shocks. 

He argued that Nigeria’s path forward must combine stronger institutions, diversified revenue streams, and a modernised tax framework.

Adedeji outlined four pillars for building a resilient economy: fiscal flexibility, policy coherence, institutional strength, and human capital adaptability. He emphasised that growing non-oil revenue, deepening tax reforms, and strategic investment in skills development are crucial to keeping pace with global economic trends.

He provided insight into President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in the area of the ongoing FIRS reforms, including automation of tax processes, expansion of TaxPro Max, improved taxpayer identification, and partnerships with state governments to reduce fragmentation. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.