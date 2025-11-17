2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo in A’Ibom  Support  Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno

Akwa Ibom’s rising profile as Nigeria’s most peaceful and politically stable state received a major boost at the weekend as the state chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo formally declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the state Governor, Umo Bassey Eno, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The endorsement took place during the Igbo Unity Day celebration with the theme: ‘Peace and Unity, Panacea for Progress and Development’, held at the Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, where Governor Eno reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership and peaceful co-existence, describing Akwa Ibom State as “a melting point where everyone comes together to cohabitate, build, and prosper.”

Eno, who was born in Enugu, acknowledged the longstanding presence of Ndigbo in the state, many of whom were born and raised in Akwa Ibom State and have established thriving businesses there.

“You are part and parcel of us. Where you live is where you come from. Akwa Ibom State is your home, and we have your back,” he assured them.

The governor praised the Igbo community’s entrepreneurial drive, calling them vital partners in the state’s economic advancement.

He announced the allocation of N800 million for the empowerment of non-indigenes, including Igbo, Arewa, Yoruba, and Niger Delta communities, as part of his administration’s deliberate commitment to people-centered and inclusive governance.

Eno welcomed Ohanaeze’s endorsement of President Tinubu’s re-election, Senator Akpabio’s continued leadership, and their declared readiness to support his own 2027 bid. He described the gesture as a reflection of a new wave of unity and political maturity across the state.

“Our politics today is about partnership, peace, and shared progress. Thank you for your promised support for the president, for the Senate president, and for my mandate in 2027. Together, we will keep building a state where unity is the foundation of development,” the governor said.

He emphasized that peace and stability in Akwa Ibom State are outcomes of deliberate policies promoting security, inclusiveness, and hospitality, making the state a national model for cohesion.

Earlier, the President of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Hon. Kayceey Chidiadi, commended Governor Eno’s purposeful and unifying leadership, noting that the governor’s developmental strides and appointment of Igbos into his government are unprecedented in the history of the state.

Chidiadi assured the governor that the Igbo community stands firmly behind Governor Eno, President Tinubu, and Senator Akpabio, stressing that the 2027 elections offer an opportunity to consolidate gains in national unity, peace, and economic stability.

The event’s high point was the formal conferment of Grand Patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Governor Eno in recognition of his goodwill, inclusive governance, and unwavering support for the Igbo community.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, members of the State Executive Council, political leaders, and captains of industry.