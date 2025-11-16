UI Students Shine in Campus, National Competitions at Jaw War 2025

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The debating teams of the University of Ibadan (UI) at the weekend once again demonstrated their intellectual prowess as they emerged victorious across multiple categories at the Jaw War 2025 grand finale.

The two-month-long festival of ideas and public speaking concluded at the International Conference Centre (ICC), attracting thousands of students, alumni, and dignitaries who came to witness a celebration of rhetoric, critical thinking and youthful excellence.

Jaw War organised annually by the Literary and Debating Society, University of Ibadan (TLDS), has grown over the past 11 years into Nigeria’s premier university debate tournament, featuring Inter-Hall, Inter-Faculty, Rookie and Nationals categories.

This year, UI took the top spot in the Inter-Varsity National Oratory Competition, defeating strong contenders LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, which placed second and Lead City University, Ibadan, which finished third.

At the campus level, the Faculty of Clinical Sciences clinched the Engr. Femi Babalola Inter-Faculty Cup, with the Faculty of Education securing second place.

The Prof. Kayode Adebowale Inter-Hall Cup was claimed by Sultan Bello Hall, narrowly beating Queen Idia Hall, earning recognition as UI’s leading debating hall.

The President of TLDS, Babatimehin Peace, described Jaw War 2025 as a milestone edition that showcased the depth of UI’s intellectual talent.

He said: “Today marks the grand finale of an event we began on September 16. We’ve had weeks of intense competition, Inter-Faculty, Inter-Hall, Rookies and Nationals.

“The whole essence of Jaw War is engagement. We teach tolerance, discuss socio-economic policies, analyse social issues, and most importantly, seek solutions.

“This is our 11th edition. We’ve grown from the small Trenchard Hall to the ICC and expanded our recognition nationally and globally.”

Speaking at the programme, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, commended TLDS for shaping UI students into confident and intellectually grounded individuals.

“The Literary and Debating Society is the only society every student in this university belongs to; it is mandatory. The level of activity may differ, but it remains a platform for oratory, critical thinking, and intellectual discourse. Our training here is holistic: it builds confidence and sharpens the mind,” he said.

The father of the day, Mr. Femi Babalola, encouraged students to take the Jaw War seriously as preparation for leadership, saying: “This platform prepares youths for the future. It teaches them to engage with ideas and articulate their thoughts. I urge every student involved to remain focused and learn as much as they can.”