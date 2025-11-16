Next Generation of African Changemakers Gets the Spotlight at TFAA 2025

Vanessa Obioha

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) returned this year with a loud, celebratory nod to the continent’s rising changemakers. Held at the Landmark Event Centre, the 2025 edition was a colourful gathering of Africa’s bold and brilliant young innovators, an evening that captured the spirit of this year’s theme, “Threads of Legacy.”

Hosted by Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and Kenyan media personality Azeezah Hashim—TFAA’s first-ever East African host—the ceremony unfolded with an easy blend of energy and elegance.

One of the night’s standout moments was the first live podcast on the TFAA red carpet. Creative entrepreneur Lynda Aguocha turned the arrivals walkway into an intimate storytelling hub, capturing candid reflections from guests before they even stepped inside. Soulful performances by Savy Henry and Naomi Mac set a warm, elegant tone for the ceremony.

It was a star-studded turnout. Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Sasha P, Gaise Baba, Bayo Omoboriowo, Tope Runsewe, and Hope Egbe-Edward were among the influential faces in the crowd.

Executive Director of The Future Project and Group CEO of RED | For Africa, Ayodeji Razaq, summed up the night’s spirit: “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make.”

A heartfelt wave swept the room when TFAA co-founders Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams appeared on stage. Chude reflected on the dream that started 20 years ago—two teenagers wanting to tell a different story about their generation.

“The most powerful story,” he said, “is not the one told to the world, but rather the one we tell ourselves. We must first see ourselves clearly, name our brilliance, and build from that truth.”

Williams urged young Africans everywhere to stay brave: “Do not wait for permission to begin. Be the evidence that possibility is not potential; it is practice.”

Among the big winners of the night was Guinness World Record holder, medical doctor and visual artist, Fola David, who snagged the Prize for Young Person of the Year Award.

This year’s TFAA also unveiled a new category: Performing Arts. The debut award went to hype man Olugbesan Olatubosun, better known as Big Bimi, a nod to an art form now woven deeply into African pop culture.

The show paused for a touching tribute to the late broadcaster Dan Foster whose life and career inspired a generation of media professionals.

Performances of the night included Spoken word poet Victory Ashaka, early-2000s music icons Faze and Ruggedman, rising stars Zadok, Dwin The Stoic, and DOTTi The Deity.