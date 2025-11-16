Kwara Shuts Six Schools Over Poor Sanitation 

* Evacuates 54 street beggars from Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has shut six schools as a result of poor sanitation and lack of toilet facilities in the affected schools.

Besides, the state government has evacuated another 54 street beggars from major locations so as to safegaurd public environment and restore order across Ilorin, the state capital.

A statement issued in Ilorin weekend by the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agenc y(KWEPA) signed by the Assistant Press Secretary of the agency, Blessing Opadiran, revealed that the affected schools will remain closed until they achieve full compliance and receive verification from the Agency.

According to the statement, “The enforcement action followed a series of comprehensive inspections, which revealed that the affected schools were operating without adequate toilet facilities and had neglected mandatory sanitation standards required to safeguard the health and well-being of pupils, staff and communities in their neighbourhoods.

“During the operation, the Head of the School Department, Mrs. Wulaimat Musa, stressed the Agency’s zero-tolerance for practices that endanger public health, especially within learning environments.

“The absence of functional toilet facilities exposes children to serious risks, including disease outbreaks and environmental pollution.

“Schools are expected to meet minimum hygiene standards before operating. Any institution that compromises the health of children by neglecting basic sanitation requirements will face strict enforcement measures.”

KWEPA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all educational institutions comply with the state Environmental Protection Laws, which mandate proper waste management systems, clean and functional toilet facilities, and adherence to sanitary guidelines.

KWEPA urged all school owners and administrators to prioritize the health and safety of their students by maintaining adequate sanitation infrastructure and strictly follow environmental regulations.

Similarly, the state Ministry of Social Development has evacuated 54 street beggars from major streets of Ilorin.

A statement by the Press Secretary of the Ministry, Janet Bogunjoko, said: “The operation which stretched till about 8:00pm on Friday was led by the Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam Nnafatima Imam.

“A total of 54 beggars, both men and women, were evacuated for proper rehabilitation.

Imam explained that the exercise was aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring a cleaner environment, and curbing the activities of miscreants and individuals posing risks to residents.

She added that the operation will be extended beyond the Ilorin metropolis to widen its impact.

The commissioner appealed to residents to support government’s efforts, noting that street begging not only poses health risks but can also fuel organised criminal activities.

She therefore said that the evacuated individuals have since been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further processing.