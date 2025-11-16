FG Flags Off Pilot Phase of Teachers’ Training on Artificial Intelligence

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has flagged off the pilot phase of the ‘Teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ training programme, aimed at equipping educators with the knowledge and skills to integrate AI-powered solutions into the Nigerian education system.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in government’s drive to align teaching and learning with the demands of the 21st-century digital economy and with teachers of unity colleges as first beneficiaries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Olamuyiwa Enitan, underscored the crucial role of technology in shaping the nation’s future in education.

Represented by his Technical Aide, Mrs. Collins Callista, he expressed optimism that the training would provide teachers with the opportunity to explore a variety of AI-powered educational solutions that enhance teaching effectiveness and learning outcomes.

Enitan commended the International Community for Education Technology (ICEDT) for its landmark contributions to the development of Nigeria’s educational system and noted that Federal Unity Colleges occupy a special and strategic place in the national education landscape, representing standards of quality, equity and innovation.

He said: “I encourage all participants to actively engage in the training because the pilot phase is expected to generate reports that would guide the scaling up of the programme to all six geopolitical zones.

“The initiative is an open door to nationwide technological advancement in education and I call on teachers to make the most of the opportunity and emerge as champions who would extend the knowledge of AI in education to their peers.”

In her remarks, the Director of Education Support Services, Mrs. Larai Nana Ahmed, represented by the Deputy Director, School Support Division, Mrs. Ogbuke Njideka Dorothy, reiterated the ministry’s commitment to integrating digital technology into the education sector.

She explained that the programme aligns with the National EdTech Strategy and the broader vision of the Federal Government to prepare learners for the realities of a digital economy.

According to her, teachers are at the heart of this transformation, hence the decision to commence the training with Federal Unity Colleges, which serve as the flagship of secondary education in Nigeria.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Head of Strategic Partnership and Learning Scientist at ICEDT, Dr. Abdurrahman Orasanye, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the collective journey towards transforming education through innovation.

He reaffirmed ICEDT’s commitment to supporting the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in equipping Nigerian teachers with the competencies required to thrive in a digitally driven world.