YABATECH Graduates 8,654 Students for 2023/2024 Session

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is set to graduate a total of 8,654 students for its 2023/2024 academic session.

An analysis of the graduating students showed that 291 graduated with distinction, 2,434 with Upper Credit, 4,403 with Lower Credit, and 1,526 with Pass, from the Schools of Arts, Engineering, Science, Technology, Liberal Studies, Agricultural Technology, among others.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on its 37th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on November 20, the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, emphasised on landmark achievements and strategic developments that have positioned the institution for its next phase of growth.

According to him, “this year’s convocation represents one of the college’s most significant academic cycles, which coincides with its 78th anniversary and coming at a time when the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the transition of YABATECH into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies.”

Activities for the convocation began with a Jumat Service today and will continue with a church service on November 16.

The convocation lecture, titled, ‘Entrepreneurship Development in the Digital Age: Leveraging Technology for Job Creation and Economic Growth’, scheduled to hold on November 18, will be delivered by the Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, SAN.

The session is expected to be chaired by Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

It will climax November 20, with the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The College will also confer its prestigious Fellowship Award on Sen. Bamidele; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) and Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu.

The Rector announced several milestones achieved over the past year, notably the College’s groundbreaking Plastogas project, which converts waste plastics into gas, a research supported by the French Embassy. He said the innovation has,” placed YABATECH in the global spotlight as one of the very few institutions in the world working in this area.”

Abdul assured that adequate security, logistics, and health safety measures have been put in place to ensure a seamless convocation.

“With pride and optimism, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our graduands and reaffirming our commitment to national development,” he stated.