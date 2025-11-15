Wike: Payment to Waste Cleaning Contractors Would Be Merit-based  

zOlawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned solid waste management contractors to ensure an immediate improvement in sanitation in the territory, warning that excuses would not be condoned.

He made the charge yesterday at an interactive meeting with 54 solid waste cleaning contractors recently awarded waste cleaning contracts in the nation’s capital.

The minister, who stressed the importance of effective waste management to the FCT, noted that a Task Force would be set up immediately to monitor the contractors’ operations, adding that future payments would be subject to satisfactory performance.

He also warned that he will not hesitate to terminate the contract of any cleaning company if refuse is sighted in their allocated zone.

“Management of waste is a very difficult job. So, I want to plead with you to see it that you are carrying out an assignment for the development of our capital city.

“So please help us to keep the city clean. It’s a job that you applied for, nobody forced you. I assure you that your payment is not a problem. Do the job as required and do it very well. There will be no favouritism. Your job is what will speak for you and you must get the job done. This will not be business as usual. You must work during the weekend and have a special team to evacuate waste.”

The minister also urged residents to provide feedback to the government on the contractors’ performance, assuring residents that their feedback matters in ensuring payments.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mr. Felix Obuah, confirmed that 54 successful contractors were selected from over 500 applicants, adding that the companies had been duly issued letters of award and assigned different beats across the FCT.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Mr. Ibrahim Babayo, thanked the minister for the audience and urged his colleagues to heed the warnings, while also pledging the contractors’ commitment to ensuring a clean FCT.