Tinubu, Wike Felicitate Ayodele Fayose at 65







Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike have congratulated the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday.

Tinubu, in a 10-paragraph congratulatory message yesterday, described Fayose as a significant political figure in the country, stated, inter alia:



He wrote: “It gives me great pleasure to celebrate Osoko himself on his 65th birthday anniversary, November 15.

“Since the emergence of former Governor Ayo Fayose on the national political horizon as the second elected Governor of Ekiti State in 2003, during which I was serving my second term as Governor of Lagos State, he has remained a significant political figure not only in his state but also in Nigeria.



“While his first tenure as Governor of Ekiti was troubled and truncated towards the end of his first term, due to the abuse of presidential powers, his courage never waned. He bore the pains with uncommon strength. He embraced adversity with equanimity.



“In one of the great political comebacks of our time, he was re-elected governor of his state in 2014, setting the record as the first person to defeat two incumbent governors in Nigeria.

“Osokomole, as fondly called by his supporters, is a man who has never lacked the courage of his convictions. We can always know where he belongs on any issue. His strength as a national political figure is his consistency.



Whether right or wrong, former governor Fayose is never afraid to say his mind without minding whose ox is gored.

“Governor Fayose is a political leader who is very comfortable among his people, most especially the downtrodden. His cognomen, Ore Mekunnu (friend of the poor), is fitting. He is a colourful politician who has mastered the art of retail politics as a means of establishing a connection with the people.”



For his part, Wike described Fayose “a valuable friend and brother, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.”

He affirmed this in his letter of congratulations to the former governor.

Wike, according to a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Fayose remained a reference point in politics and governance in Nigeria.



“From the deepest part of my heart, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 65th Birthday, coming up on November 15th, 2025.

“That you have attained this age is no doubt a confirmation of the grace the Almighty God has bestowed on you, and a challenge for more service to our country, Nigeria.



“No doubt, at 65, you have remained a reference point in politics and governance in Nigeria.

“You are such a valuable friend and brother, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.

“To a dependable ally, whose yes is yes, and no is no, happy Birthday.”