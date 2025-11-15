Tinubu Reappoints Buba Marwa As NDLEA Chairman

. Marwa’s reappointment as NDLEA boss, a vote for competence, integrity—Ogun gov

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

As Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, commended President Tinubu for renewing Marwa’s appointment NDLEA boss, the narcotic agency has strengthened its maritime surveillance and interdiction capabilities following the successful completion of a week working visit to the United Kingdom by officers from the agency’s Directorate of Seaport Operations.

Marwa was first appointed by late President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, after serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the reappointment means the Adamawa-born former military officer will remain at the helm of the NDLEA until 2031.

His tenure in the NDLEA has been remarkable for many drug busts, including the arrests of 73,000 drug mules and barons and seizures of over 15 million kilogrammes of various hard drugs.

Under his leadership, the agency has also launched nationwide campaigns to address drug abuse.

“Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs, out to destroy our people, especially the young ones,” President Tinubu said.

Reacting to Marwa’s reappointment by the President, Governor Abiodun in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, described the reappointment of Marwa as a vote for competence, integrity, patriotism and excellence in public service.

He said that by the exciting development, President Tinubu has shown that public officials who demonstrate excellence on their jobs will be amply rewarded.

Abiodun said that going by his track record as a public officer, it can be no surprise that his time as chairman of the narcotics agency has witnessed landmark achievements, including the arrest of over 73,000 drug mules and barons and seizure of more than 15 million kilogrammes of various hard drugs; the convictions of over 12,000 drug barons, and the counselling and rehabilitation of over 8,200 drug users through demand-reduction programmes.

He lauded the NDLEA boss for launching nationwide campaigns to combat drug abuse, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and transforming the NDLEA into a model of accountability and public service.

He added, “By all means, General Marwa’s reappointment as NDLEA boss is great news for the safety and security of Nigeria and Nigeria’s future from the deleterious activities of traders in narcotics. President Tinubu has done Nigeria great service with this reappointment.

“Time and again, Marwa has distinguished himself as an uncommon public officer whose goal is to deliver maximally on the mandate that the NDLEA is saddled with.

“I extend felicitations to him on his reappointment and urge him to keep up the good work.”

Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos and Borno States, is a graduate of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA.

After his commissioning as a second lieutenant in 1973, Marwa served as Brigade Major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and academic registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy. He also served as Deputy Defence Adviser in the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC, and later as Defence Adviser to the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds two postgraduate degrees: a Master of Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh (1983–85) and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (1985–86).

Meanwhile, the NDLEA six-man team to the United Kingdom led by Deputy Commander Narcotics (DCN) Aminu Jega, undertook the strategic engagement between 19th and 25th October 2025 under the guidance of Mr. Errol Macdonald of the UK Home Office International Operations, during which they visited key British maritime and border enforcement facilities, where they were exposed to valuable international best practices in maritime intelligence, port security and inter-agency coordination.

The second part of the training on Advanced Container Targeting was conducted for additional 19 NDLEA officers in Lagos between Monday 10th and Thursday 13th November 2025 by HOIO Intelligence team. Both the UK training tour and the Lagos residential five-day training were sponsored by the UK Home Office International Operations.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA delegation held extensive discussions with officials of the UK Border Force, the National Crime Agency (NCA), Home Office Intelligence, the National Maritime Security Centre, and the Joint Maritime Security Centre in Portsmouth, among others.

He disclosed that during the engagements, the team received comprehensive presentations by the UK National Deep Rummaging Team, which showcased modern techniques and procedures for vessel rummage operations aimed at detecting and preventing illicit drug trafficking through sea routes.

He added that the officers also witnessed live demonstration sessions at Tilbury and Felixstowe Ports, where inward-bound containers from Nigeria were subjected to layered inspection and risk-based screening procedures.

Babafemi said another key highlight of the visit was the introduction and demonstration of the Advanced Sea Searcher System, a state-of-the-art underwater detection technology used for locating concealed contraband and drug consignments beneath ships and port structures. The system’s capacity for high-precision underwater searches was identified as a game-changer in maritime interdiction, offering significant potential for NDLEA’s future operations along Nigeria’s coastal and port environments.

In his post-training presentation to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Marwa, the leader of the delegation Jega noted that the international exposure had deepened his team’s understanding of intelligence-led maritime enforcement, stressing that lessons learnt from the visit would enhance NDLEA’s operational synergy with other maritime and security agencies in Nigeria.

He said, “We were exposed to advanced tools, data-sharing models, and inter-agency coordination frameworks that will significantly improve our maritime intelligence gathering and port surveillance operations. The practical demonstrations we witnessed, particularly in vessel rummage and underwater detection, are invaluable to NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to counter transnational drug trafficking through our seaports.”

In his response, Marwa commended the officers for representing Nigeria well during the training tour. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continuous capacity building and adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

“Maritime routes remain critical in global drug trafficking networks. Strengthening our officers’ technical capacity and intelligence integration with our international partners is essential to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders. The lessons from this UK engagement will be vital in enhancing NDLEA’s effectiveness in intercepting drug consignments at sea and ensuring safer maritime operations,” Marwa stated.

The NDLEA boss said the agency would continue to deepen collaboration with the UK Home Office International Operations and other global law enforcement partners as part of ongoing efforts to combat transnational organized crime linked to illicit drugs.

Julius Berger Reaffirms Commitment to Community Devt on International Day of Charity

As part of activities marking the International Day of Charity, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through targeted community outreach initiatives across the country.

In its Region West operational area, the company, recently extended its support to two notable institutions, the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, a palliative and respite facility for children with disabilities and the Shinning Light Beach School Foundation by donating essential food and relief items to assist in their efforts toward providing care and education for the most vulnerable groups in society.

Speaking on behalf of the company’s management and staff, Mr. James Agama expressed that Julius Berger’s approach to CSR goes far beyond philanthropy.

“Corporate Social Responsibility at Julius Berger is anchored on long-term impact. It reflects our enduring commitment to building stronger communities, improving quality of life, and supporting causes that promote inclusivity, education, healthcare, and social welfare across Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Julius Berger’s CSR framework is strategically structured around four pillars, Education, Healthcare, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Development with each designed to drive meaningful and measurable contributions to national development.

The management of the respective beneficiary institutions expressed heartfelt appreciation for the visit and donations, even as they commended Julius Berger’s continued compassion and partnership, describing the gesture as timely and impactful.

At Shinning Light Beach School Foundation, the founder, Lady Salami Dorcas emphasised the Home’s reliance on goodwill donations, highlighting the scarcity of recent contributions and commending Julius Berger for their generosity, particularly in providing much needed items.

“I am super excited by the donation made today by Julius Berger because the burden of catering for food supply in this orphanage has been taken care of for a long period. I am exceedingly grateful and on behalf of Shining Light Beach School Foundation, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger. May the Lord continue to bless your company, management and staff and help you to grow from strength to strength.”

At the Lagos event, Julius Berger team led by Agama also included the Commercial Manager, Lagos Social Farm/Lagos Tank Farm, Mrs. Funke Obolo, Ero Sandra Onome of the Document Control Centre, Lagos Facility Works as well as Mobolaji Ogunyemi and Mercy Ogheneraye of the Media Relations Office.

In a related development, the company also donated food items and cash tokens to two orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory: Destined Children Orphanage, Kado and Unique Choices Care Foundation, Kubwa, Abuja, aimed at extending love, care, and support on the occasion of the International Day of Charity.

At Destined Children Orphanage, which currently cares for 45 children between the ages of one month and nineteen years, the administrator, Ms. Sarah Chukwuemeka, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Julius Berger for the donation.

She remarked, “we are deeply grateful. What you have brought will go a long way. These are items we use daily, and we appreciate Julius Berger for reaching out to us and for everyone who represented the company today. God bless you.”

She also said that the orphanage was founded in 2017 by her parents and noted that the donations will help improve the well-being of the children. The children, in turn, expressed their appreciation through songs and prayers of thanks.

Similarly, at Unique Choices Care Foundation, the founder, Mrs. Choice C. Michael, who established the foundation in 2018 following the passing of her husband, commended Julius Berger’s continued compassion.

With visible emotion, she said, “I was overwhelmed with joy when I saw this. I am so happy, and I thank Julius Berger a million times. The Bible says a giver never lacks, and I pray that God continues to bless your organisation who has given to support these children.”

The foundation currently cares for 24 children, aged between three months and sixteen years, and also supports over 650 widows through its NGO initiatives. The excitement among the children and members of the community was palpable as they warmly received Julius Berger’s representatives. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and joy, with both children and neighbours expressing appreciation to the company for its thoughtful gesture.

Speaking on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Public Relations Officer, Region Central and North, Mr. Akeem Lawal, commended the dedication of the orphanage administrators and reaffirmed the company’s ongoing support.

He stated, “Every year, Julius Berger extends assistance to orphanages and charity organisations as part of its CSR policy. Our goal is to ensure that these children enjoy the festive season like every other child. In addition to today’s donation, the company will also credit each orphanage with a token sum.”

The International Charity Day serves as a platform for individuals, businesses, and organisations to demonstrate compassion and solidarity toward the less privileged. Global observance promotes awareness of the challenges faced by vulnerable populations and encourages collective efforts to give back to society.

As for Julius Berger, the company has continually used its CSR programmes as a bridge to connect with communities, going beyond its engineering and construction expertise to touch lives in meaningful ways.

The company’s philosophy of “building beyond infrastructure” has always included a human dimension, one rooted in compassion, shared progress, and social responsibility. Through these initiatives, Julius Berger continues to demonstrate that corporate success is not just measured by projects completed, but by the lives positively impacted.

LAPO MfB Wins National Media Community Award

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank reaffirmed its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most impactful financial institutions as it emerged a major winner at the 2025 National Media Community Award held on Saturday, November 8, at the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, which drew leading media professionals, corporate executives and development advocates, celebrated institutions and individuals contributing significantly to national development.

LAPO stood out on the honours list, earning recognition for its leadership in microfinance, strong corporate governance and role in deepening financial inclusion for low-income households across the country.

The spotlight also focused on the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Cynthia Ikponmwosa Iranmwinran, who received special commendation for her transformational leadership, strategic innovation and sustained commitment to economic empowerment.

Founded in 1987 as the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), the institution has grown from a small rural empowerment initiative into one of Nigeria’s largest microfinance banks, serving more than six million clients nationwide. Today, LAPO operates 535 branches across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with a notable presence in underserved communities.

During the ceremony, LAPO’s financial milestones were highlighted. The bank has disbursed over N1 trillion in cumulative loans, with recent performance indicators showing a N106.2 billion loan portfolio, N59.2 billion in customer deposits, and total assets of N124 billion. With over 7,000 staff, it remains one of the largest employers in the microfinance sub-sector.

In another major recognition, LAPO’s Director of Corporate Communication, Mr Oluremi Akande, was named Most Resourceful Corporate Communication Personality of the Year.

Organisers applauded his strategic communication expertise, brand stewardship and innovative media engagement, which have strengthened LAPO’s public profile locally and internationally.

Responding to the honour, Akande restated the bank’s dedication to empowering women and low-income earners. He noted that in 2024 alone, LAPO disbursed more than N237 billion in microloans to women entrepreneurs, reinforcing its role as a leading advocate for women’s economic advancement in Africa.

A key highlight of the evening was the recognition of Mrs. Iranmwinran’s leadership. With over 23 years of experience in microfinance, the LAPO CEO holds a BA in English from Edo State University (now Ambrose Alli University) and a Master of Laws in Corporate Governance and Law from the University of Portsmouth, UK.

She joined LAPO in 2001 and rose through strategic roles, including Executive Director, Corporate Services, before becoming MD/CEO in 2020.

Her tenure has ushered in significant innovation, including the introduction of a user-friendly mobile banking app that enables customers to apply for microloans from N20,000, make deposits and perform transactions seamlessly.

The bank has also deepened digital transformation through strategic partnerships with global tech firms such as Oracle.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs Iranmwinran expressed appreciation to the organisers and reaffirmed LAPO’s commitment to expanding financial access and accelerating digital and community-based empowerment.

“As Nigeria continues to navigate complex economic realities, our mission remains clear: empowering individuals, supporting MSMEs and driving financial inclusion at all levels,” she said.