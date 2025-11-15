Stakeholders Call for Judicial Reform, Transparency at ESQ Legal Awards

Sunday Ehigiator

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s legal and business communities have called for renewed commitment to reform, transparency, and ethical conduct in the nation’s judicial and corporate legal systems.

The call was made at the 13th Annual ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards, held recently at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, where legal practitioners, business executives, academics, and policymakers gathered to celebrate excellence and integrity in the legal profession.

Organised by ESQ Legal Magazine, the event was themed ‘Celebrating the Important Contribution of Lawyers to Businesses’, highlighting the critical role of lawyers in driving economic growth, negotiating complex transactions, and strengthening governance frameworks across various sectors.

Delivering the keynote address, Founder of The Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, underscored the indispensable role of legal professionals in national development.

“It is practically impossible to build a strong nation without a strong legal body,” he said. “The foundations of our country are weakening, and the responsibility rests on everyone in the legal space to rebuild them with integrity, value-driven practice, and ethical responsibility.”

Pastor Akinlabi expressed concern over declining public trust in the judiciary, lamenting that the legal profession—once viewed as the guardian of justice and moral order—is now often associated with corruption and political manipulation.

“It breaks my heart that the legal profession, once one of the most respected in society, is increasingly being associated with corruption and political manipulation. Meaningful work that stands the test of time is built on values and legacy,” he said.

Convener of the Awards and Publisher of ESQ Legal Magazine, Mr. Lere Fashola, described the Nigerian Legal Awards as the “Grammy of the legal profession,” explaining that the initiative goes beyond recognition to strengthening the rule of law.

“Lawyers are the powerhouse behind major business transactions. They structure deals, ensure compliance, and resolve disputes. Without lawyers, many of the major investments and economic activities in this country simply would not happen,” he stated.

He acknowledged sponsorship challenges but called on the private sector and public institutions to support platforms that promote accountability, innovation, and institutional development.

“Our responsibility goes beyond recognition. It is to inspire a generation that will strengthen the rule of law and build institutions that endure,” he added.

Chair of the Awards Judging Panel and Head of Stephenson Harwood’s Africa and India Groups, Kamal Shah, commended the rising sophistication and global relevance of Nigerian law firms.

“What we see emerging from Nigeria today is a legal market that is not only competitive but increasingly influential on the global stage. However, young lawyers must broaden their knowledge, become commercially aware, and seek mentorship to stay relevant,” he advised.

Award recipient Khadija Belgore Yusuf, Head of Legal and Compliance at Rendeavour/Alaro City, described her win as a recognition of hard work and equal opportunity.

“Gender, age or background should not be barriers. What matters is competence, focus and dedication,” she said.

Also speaking, General Counsel of Zenith Bank, Michael Osilama, emphasised the importance of continuous legal reforms, particularly in improving working conditions and remuneration for young lawyers.

“The profession is evolving and reforms must evolve with it. Mentorship is key to preserving the values of law as a noble profession,” he noted.

The evening featured several high-profile recognitions across diverse practice areas. Olaniwun Ajayi emerged as Law Firm of the Year in Project Finance and Intellectual Property, while Aluko & Oyebode received multiple awards in Aviation, Banking & Finance, Immigration, Media & Entertainment, and a Regional Excellence Award.

G. Elias & Co. was honoured for excellence in Mergers & Acquisitions, Labour & Employment, and Mining. Other notable winners included Dr. Tolu Adeyemi (Business Law Award), Bisoye Akoka (Business Lawyer of the Year), Albo (Regulatory Team of the Year), Olakunle Williams (Group Business Icon Award), and Rilwan Idris (Managing Partner of the Year).

Slingstone LP was celebrated as Law Firm of the Year, while Newswire received Law Blog of the Year.