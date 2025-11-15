Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Empowers 1,000 Students with N100m Bursary

Sunday Ehigiator

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, has approved a N100 million bursary scheme to support 1,000 students from the Ondo South Senatorial District, in what organisers describe as a major step toward boosting educational access and youth development.

According to the organisers, the bursary will be formally presented today, at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, beginning at 10:00a.m.

They said the ceremony marks a significant moment for beneficiaries and the community.

“It’s a new dawn for Ondo South. The 100 millionaire bursary award ceremony is here. Once again, Senator Jim O’Ibrahim leads with vision and compassion, opening doors of opportunity and extending a hand of hope to the next generation,” the organisers said in their statement.

Providing clarity on eligibility, the organisers explained that only current students from the Ondo South Senatorial District are qualified to receive the bursary. They stressed that graduates or individuals who are no longer students will not be eligible and that any slot belonging to such persons will be reassigned to another student in the same local government.

They added that persons with disabilities (PWDs) remain fully entitled to the bursary but are expected to receive theirs through their leader, Omamofe, and should not attend the ceremony physically. All beneficiaries are expected to have provided valid contact details for verification and processing.

Explaining why the initiative matters, the organisers noted that the bursary aims to reduce financial barriers to education and empower students across the district. Each beneficiary will also be recognised as a JI Scholar, a designation that comes with an official certificate to be issued later. The certificate, they added, can support applications for future financial assistance.

On how recipients will benefit, the statement emphasised that all selected students will receive their bursary through bank drafts to be issued at the ceremony, while those unable to attend may delegate collection or complete the process through remote confirmation channels already provided.

“This is a moment of true commitment to the people, an investment in the power of knowledge, and a promise to our youth. The future begins here. Congratulations to all successful candidates; we are proud of you,” the organisers concluded.