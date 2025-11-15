Sanwo-Olu Launches Second Phase of Compensation for Demolition Victims in Lagos

Wale Igbintade

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the welfare of residents affected by the ongoing demolition of environmentally unsafe buildings across the state.

He assured that all displaced persons would be resettled and adequately compensated.

The governor’s assurance was conveyed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Oladimeji Animashaun, during the second phase of compensation for affected residents in the Oworonshoki community.

According to him, the state government remains committed to ensuring that no resident is unjustly denied the right to property ownership in Lagos, even as it continues to remove structures that pose environmental risks.

“The very first time we compensated people, 79 affected persons collected their cheques. Today, another 100 people are receiving theirs. Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu promised that those affected would be compensated. That is promise made and promise fulfilled,” he said.

He added that the second batch would not be the final phase, noting that many more beneficiaries would receive compensation in subsequent batches.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government. One of them, Nwaoha Rosemary, who received N1 million, described the support as “a welcome relief.”

Another beneficiary, Patrick Arinze, who was given N3 million, said, “They have done the right thing at the right time. People complained, but what the government has done supersedes our concerns. If we had not received anything, what would we have done?”

The beneficiaries received compensation ranging from N1 million to N5 million, depending on the nature and value of their demolished properties.