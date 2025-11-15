Peaceful Environment Guarantees Improved Productivity, Former Regional Coordinator Tasks NMDPRA Staff

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The outgone Delta State Coordinator of the Nigerian Midstream and Downtown Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Victor Ohwodiasa, has urged Warri field office staff to continue to operate in a peaceful environment to guarantee improved productivity.

Ohwodiasa, who is now the South-south Regional Coordinator of the NMDPRA, gave the advice yesterday during a send forth ceremony organised in his honour by the staff of Warri.

In his farewell remarks, Ohwodiasa maintained that a peaceful environment guarantees increased productivity.

“We should continue to live in peace and harmony, because when we are happy, there is extension of life and by implication increase productivity,” he said

Ohwodiasa attributed the successes he achieved as state coordinator to the maximum cooperation he enjoyed from both staff of the authority and operators in the industry.

He urged the staff and operators to extend same cooperation to his successor, Mr. Godwin Ikomi.

The former state coordinator described the ceremony as very unprecedented stressing that such had never happened before in the Warri office.

Ohwodiasa said that he spent 1,105 days as Delta State Coordinator of NMDPA and described the tenure as very remarkable.

“I enjoyed a smooth and cordial working relationship with both the staff and operators. Whatever successes I have recorded is largely due to the support from both internal and external operators.

“I crave your indulgence to extend whatever support I have enjoyed as state coordinator to my successor, Chief Ikomi because, his success is my success,” he said.

Ohwodiasa said that it had been his desire that whoever succeed him in office should do better because he always set a good foundation for them to achieve greater feats.

“As the South-south Regional Coordinator of NMDPA, I still cover Delta State. Wherever, I left, if they are doing well, it is still a credit to me, so extend the support I received from you much better to Ikomi,” he said.

The former state coordinator noted that though, there were a lot of challenges during his tenure but he was able to overcome them.

Ohwodiasa thanked Mr. Benjamin Ogunobi, the Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), a sister organisation for his hospitality.

He appealed to Mr. Ogunobi to extend the same hands of fellowship to the new State Coordinator, maintaining that wherever there is peace, there is increase in productivity.

In his remark, Ikomi recalled the decade-long cordial relationship between him and Ohwodiasa, spanning many years of shared ideals and organisational principles.

On his part, Ogunobi said that he enjoyed a good relationship with the outgone state coordinator and promised to extend same hands of fellowship to the incumbent.

“I have a memorable stay with Mr. Ohwodiasa in this building. I will extend hands of fellowship to Engr. Ikomi. The support I gave to the outgone state coordinator, I will also give to the incumbent,” he said.

Executive Director, Project of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Ebenezer Okorodudu who spoke on behalf of the Ohwodiasa family, thanked the organisers of the send forth.

In attendance were staff of the NMDPRA, Warri office, members of IPMAN and DAPPMAN, Delta State chapter, NSCDC, and some petroleum marketers from Port Harcourt.