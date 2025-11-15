Paystack Suspends Co-founder, Olubi Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Paystack, a fintech company, yesterday suspended its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, for alleged sexual misconduct circulating on social media.

The company stated that it has opened a formal investigation into the allegations.

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi. We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation.

“Out of respect for the individuals involved and to protect the integrity of the process, we will not be commenting further until the investigation is complete,” a statement from Paystack added.

Since then, several old tweets by the fintech guru have surfaced online.

One of the tweets by Olubi, dated May 23, 2011, read: “Monday will be more fun with an ‘a’ in it. Touch a coworker today. Inappropriately.”

Paystack is an African technology company that provides payment tools for businesses to accept and process payments securely. Founded in 2015, it was acquired by Stripe in 2020 and offers solutions for online and offline payments, including features like payment pages, subscription APIs, and bulk disbursements. The company focuses on helping businesses across the continent grow by simplifying financial transactions.