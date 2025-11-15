Ondo Lawmakers Move to Impeach Speaker, Accuse Him of N50m Diversion

Fidelis David in Akure

A fresh round of political turmoil has erupted in Ondo State as 12 members of the House of Assembly have initiated impeachment proceedings against the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, over allegations of gross financial misconduct and abuse of office.

The lawmakers, in a formally signed resolution titled ‘Vote of No Confidence and Notice of Removal of the Speaker’ and dated November 13, 2025, accused Oladiji of diverting N50 million earmarked for a public hearing and misappropriating the House’s monthly operational funds.

The allegations, they insisted, violate multiple constitutional and statutory provisions, including the Fifth and Seventh Schedules of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as sections of the ICPC Act and the Criminal Code.

Citing Section 92(4)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and prosecute the Speaker, where necessary.

The impeachment move was endorsed by Jide Oguntodu (Akure South I), Temitope Komolafe (Ifedore), Fatai Atere (Akoko North-West I), Toyin Japhet (Akoko North-East), Raymond Daodu (Akoko South-West I), Samuel Ifabiyi (Odigbo I), Babatunde Fasonu (Odigbo II), Oluwatosin Ogunlowo (Idanre), Afe Felix (Akoko North-West II), Nelson Akinsuroju (Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo), Akinruntan Abayomi (Ilaje I), and Stephen Abitogun (Akure South II).

Shortly after their resolution became public, the Speaker alleged that the lawmakers were not after him but plotting against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a claim the legislators swiftly dismissed as deceptive and politically motivated.

Reacting on behalf of the group, Temitope Komolafe (Ifedore Constituency) described the Speaker’s statement as “a capital lie wrapped in mischief and borne out of desperation.”

He maintained that the lawmakers held no grievance against the governor, whom he praised for restoring dignity, transparency, and stability to the state.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has committed no impeachable offence. No responsible lawmaker would contemplate such action against a leader whose administration remains one of the most people-oriented and development-driven in recent history,” Komolafe stated.

He accused the Speaker of attempting to shield himself from accountability by dragging the governor’s name into what he called a personal battle for survival.

Komolafe reiterated that the lawmakers’ grievances were strictly targeted at the alleged maladministration of the Speaker, whom he accused of financial recklessness, divisive leadership, and manipulation of legislative processes.

He alleged that Oladiji attempted to bribe him and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Speaker to publicly explain the source and purpose of an alleged refund linked to the inducement.

The lawmaker further accused Oladiji of misleading over three million Ondo citizens during last year’s political crisis by spearheading a “baseless and chaotic” attempt to impeach Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“It is laughable and shameful that Oladiji now claims to be more loyal to the governor than those of us who defended truth and stability. His sudden loyalty stunt is an insult to the intelligence of the good people of Ondo State,” he said.

The 12 lawmakers under the “progressive-minded bloc” reaffirmed their unwavering support for Governor Aiyedatiwa and warned the public to disregard what they called the Speaker’s “desperate theatrics.”

They insisted that Oladiji’s removal was necessary to restore integrity and transparency to the legislative arm of government.