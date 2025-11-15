  • Saturday, 15th November, 2025

Nigeria, Poland Hold Talks to Boost Trade, Strategic Investments

Nigeria | 17 minutes ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

Nigeria and Poland have begun talks in a bid to strengthen economic ties, boost trade and strategic investment between both countries.

In line with this effort, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday received a high-level Polish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Africa, Wojciech Zajączkowski, in his office, in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the meeting focused on deepening economic cooperation and investment ties.

Edun welcomed Poland’s growing engagement while also highlighting Nigeria’s strengthened economic outlook driven by reforms, rising investor confidence, and improving macroeconomic indicators. 

He encouraged Poland to take advantage of opportunities across manufacturing, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, mining, agriculture, and defence technology.

Building on this momentum, the Polish Deputy Minister, Zajączkowski reaffirmed Nigeria as Poland’s top strategic partner in Africa.

Zajączkowski commended the government’s reform efforts, and expressed readiness to expand private-sector partnerships, digital governance collaboration, and bilateral trade. 

“This development underscores the commitment of both nations to accelerate engagement, unlock new areas of cooperation, and support mutually beneficial investment and economic growth,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.