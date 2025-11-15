Nigeria, Poland Hold Talks to Boost Trade, Strategic Investments

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria and Poland have begun talks in a bid to strengthen economic ties, boost trade and strategic investment between both countries.

In line with this effort, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday received a high-level Polish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Africa, Wojciech Zajączkowski, in his office, in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the meeting focused on deepening economic cooperation and investment ties.

Edun welcomed Poland’s growing engagement while also highlighting Nigeria’s strengthened economic outlook driven by reforms, rising investor confidence, and improving macroeconomic indicators.

He encouraged Poland to take advantage of opportunities across manufacturing, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, mining, agriculture, and defence technology.

Building on this momentum, the Polish Deputy Minister, Zajączkowski reaffirmed Nigeria as Poland’s top strategic partner in Africa.

Zajączkowski commended the government’s reform efforts, and expressed readiness to expand private-sector partnerships, digital governance collaboration, and bilateral trade.

“This development underscores the commitment of both nations to accelerate engagement, unlock new areas of cooperation, and support mutually beneficial investment and economic growth,” the statement said.