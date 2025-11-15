NBCC Strengthens Nigeria-UK Trade, Investment Relations

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), is strengthening Nigeria and The United Kingdom (UK) trade and investment relations by paying a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The visit, which took place recently was led by the President of NBCC, Mr. Prince Abimbola Olashore, and is aimed at enhancing public-private sectors engagement and addressing key policy concerns raised by members of the chamber.

Olashore used the visit to reaffirm the chamber’s longstanding role as a bridge between business and policy, emphasising NBCC’s commitment to supporting government reforms that enhance competitiveness, investor confidence, and the ease of doing business.

He said: “The NBCC remains committed to strengthening the bridge between business and policy. We appreciate the minister’s openness to partnership and constructive dialogue.”

In his remarks, Edun commended the NBCC for its proactive engagement and constructive approach to policy dialogue. He reiterated that the government’s fiscal reform agenda is focused on revenue stabilisation, efficiency improvements, and fostering a predictable macroeconomic environment to drive private-sector-led growth.

He further expressed the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with credible institutions like NBCC in shaping policies that align with business realities — particularly in export-led growth, SME financing, and tax policy reform.

The minister also encouraged the chamber to continue submitting structured, data-driven policy papers to inform ongoing fiscal and trade policy decisions.

Both parties also explored potential areas of partnership, including joint investment promotion initiatives, collaboration on fiscal policy reforms affecting the manufacturing and export sectors, and co-hosted stakeholder forums to enhance communication and feedback on government reforms.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to maintain open communication between the Chamber and the Ministry, with both parties agreeing in principle to collaborate on future stakeholder engagements and policy dialogues. The Minister reaffirmed his support for partnership with NBCC in advancing Nigeria’s economic recovery and strengthening investor confidence.

Other members of the NBCC’s delegation included Vice President of NBCC and Chairman, Programmes Committee, Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed; Chairman, Logistics Committee of NBCC, Dr. Olamilekan Adelena, and Acting Director-General of NBCC, Ms. Adaobi Onyedum.

The NBCC team was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, including Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mrs. Kike Longe; Director, Technical Services Department, Mr. Basheer Abdulkadir; Deputy Director, Tax Policy, Technical Services Department, Mr. Dalhat Mohammed Kamal; Deputy Director, African Bilateral Economic Relations, International & Economic Relations Department, Mr. Aina Oluwarotimi Onyoh; Special Assistant (Administration) to the Minister, Ms. Mariam Lawal and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Tax Policy, Technical Services Department, Mr. Jwat Kefas.