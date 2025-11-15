Maggi Trains Content Creators on Use of Digital Tools to Promote African Cuisines

Maggi, one of the brand seasonings of Nestle Nigeria, has trained over 100 content creators on how to use digital tools to grow and preserve the food industry in Africa.

The content creators received their training at the second Maggi Creators’ Conference held in Lagos, which brought together food enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Publisher Partnership Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at Tik Tok, Vivian Chuene, who took the masterclass, said Tik Tok inspires creativity and it provides the necessary platform to celebrate Africa’s best in all spheres of life.

According to her, Tik Tok is a place to learn something new, grow business, channel for discovery and community engagement.

She said content creators should use Tik Tok to promote African cuisines in a responsible manner that will encourage buy in from foreigners.

Earlier in her welcome address, Category Development Manager, Maggi Powders, Joy Abdullahi-Johnson, said they partnered Tik Tok in the 2025 Maggi Creators’ conference to elevate the experience, conversation around food, content creation, digital economy and monetisation.

She added, “As the market leader, it is really our responsibility to lead this movement and make an impact that will remain unforgettable. Maggi has been in existence in Nigeria for over five decades and who better to lead this movement than us. Last year, was a great outing and we decided to come back bigger, better and bolder this year.”

According to her, the intention is make participants enjoy themselves, engage, learn, be inspired and “ultimately make magic in the Maggiverse.”

“So why Maggiverse? We know that the universe really is made up of many elements, the galaxy, moon, sun and let us not forget the stars. We really do believe that stars are important and without them, the universe isn’t complete. As they dot the skies, providing us with light so bright and a scene so serene.

“Today, we want to let you know that you are the star and without you, the universe isn’t complete. In this case, without you, Maggiverse isn’t complete. And that’s why we say, ‘me and Maggi, so good together’.”

Keynote Speaker, Brian Uwana, who spoke on the topic ‘The Future Plates: Marrying Culinary Arts With Digital Frontiers,’ implored content creators to promote African cuisines, noting that focusing on African food culture could impact small businesses.

He implored content creators to use digital tools to grow the food industry in Africa, with compelling photos and videos, adding that as content creators it’s their responsibility to showcase the best from the continent.

Mrs. Iquo Ukoh, who delivered a lecture on ‘Bridging Culinary Heritage Through Modern Trends’ s using an analogy of three generations in making of Afang soup from Cross River State, noted that identity was linked to the kind of food we eat.