Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba and ‘3 Cold Dishes’ Shine at AMAA 2025

The 21st edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) delivered a triumphant night for Nigerian talent as Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba, and Burna Boy, co-produced ‘3 Cold Dishes’, which emerged among the standout winners. Held on Sunday, November 9, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, the ceremony celebrated a vibrant cross-section of African filmmakers whose work continues to push the continent’s cinematic boundaries.

The five-hour ceremony opened with a lively performance by the Ebony Band and flowed into a night of music, drama and heartfelt tributes. A brief stage sketch featuring industry veterans Pete Edochie as “God” and Tony Umez as a curious seeker drew warm applause from the audience of about 300 guests.

AMAA Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, set the tone with an address praising the collective power of African storytelling.

“We salute Nollywood, its stars, and all the creatives who have contributed to its phenomenal success,” he said, while urging African nations to lean into collaboration rather than competition.

The AMAA jury later took the stage to present winners across 26 competitive categories, celebrating achievements from cinematography and makeup to acting and directing. The Rizyn Band kept the energy high between announcements, maintaining a celebratory atmosphere throughout the night.

South Africa’s ‘The Heart is a Muscle’ emerged as Best Film, with Burkina Faso’s ‘Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions’ dominating several categories, including Best Film in an African Language and Achievement in Costume Design.

Nigeria recorded notable wins, led by ‘3 Cold Dishes,’ which clinched the NFVCB Award for Best Nigerian Film, alongside a Best Young/Promising Actor win for Ruby Akubueze. Adedimeji’s commanding performance in ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ earned him Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Mba won Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘The Serpent Gift.’

In total, filmmakers from across the continent and the diaspora took home honours spanning short films, documentaries, animation, sound, editing, and screenplay—proof once again of AMAA’s continued role as a vital platform for African cinema.