Group Urges Resolution of Rigasa Power Distribution Challenges

Bennett Oghifo

BAT Ideological Group, led by Bamidele Atoyebi, has called for urgent resolution of the long‑standing power distribution challenges in Rigasa community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The appeal was made during the group’s courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, at the company’s headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation, which also included the group’s patron, Alhaji Tejumade Onirin — an old ally of President Tinubu — and Kwara State Coordinator Comrade Seun Ogunniyi Adato, emphasised that the visit was part of the group’s ongoing efforts to address community development needs and promote peaceful reconciliation among stakeholders.

Comrade Atoyebi stated that the initiative reflects the group’s commitment to the ideals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which focus on adding value to lives and supporting national development, and explained that bridging divides among party members, resolving conflicts, and backing government efforts are central to the BAT Ideological Group’s mission.

Adighije warmly welcomed the visitors and assured them that the NDPHC would treat the Rigasa power issue with the required urgency and commitment.

She commended the group for its proactive engagement and was formally presented with a letter of induction as an ally of the BAT Ideological Group during the meeting.

The delegation, which also comprised 40 women representatives from Kaduna State, expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the NDPHC management and for the company’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs.

Atoyebi described the meeting as fruitful and reaffirmed the group’s resolve to continue advancing initiatives that align with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” vision.