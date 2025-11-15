Gov Sule Hails NIPC, Core International Collaboration On Project Profiling In Nasarawa 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has expressed deep gratitude to Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and Core International who partnered to explore cutting‑edge digital tools to streamline and showcase the state investable projects across sectors.

The governor, expressed his gratitude when the Nasarawa State Government, through its investment arm, Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) hosted a high‑level working mission of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Core International, a specialist consultancy in natural resources, focused on project profiling and investment promotion for the state.

Sule, while thanking NIPC and Core International for selecting Nasarawa as a sub‑national pilot for the initiative, underscored his administration’s commitment, noted that “Nasarawa is investable – whether it’s agriculture, mining, or the emerging oil and gas sector, we are fully prepared to welcome all investors who are genuinely committed to our state’s development.

“This partnership with NASIDA is strategic and forward‑looking.”

He added that the state’s rich endowment of natural resources and arable land presents multiple high‑impact opportunities.

On his part, Platform Director for Core International, Archi Tronko, said the visit was part of a national programme by NIPC and Core International aimed at boosting Nigeria’s overall investment attractiveness through digital‑first, targeted global outreach.

Tronko, in a statement issued in Abuja said, “We had a highly fruitful and rigorous meeting with the governor and NASIDA team. We were able to pinpoint critical pressure points in project preparation and immediately proffer tangible solutions, which is a core pillar of the NIPC–Core International partnership.

“Our mission is clear: we are here to optimise and support state investment efforts. Nasarawa is demonstrating the proactive effort required to attract serious capital, and we look forward to fully supporting its deliverables.”

“The mission concluded successfully with the selection of a group of high-profile projects that will be included in the national investment programme, marking a significant milestone in Nasarawa’s drive to become a prime investment destination in Nigeria.

“The NIPC and Core International team will now continue its working mission to other Nigerian States. This programme is open to both state-owned and private sector projects seeking project preparation and enhanced investment promotion support,” he concluded.