GFX Leads African Financial Inclusion Drive By Tokenising Government Bonds

Ghana-based brokerage firm GFX has announced a landmark initiative placing the company at the forefront of Africa’s financial innovation.

A statement explained that GFX has entered into a strategic arrangement with Libeara, a leading tokenisation platform backed by Standard Chartered Ventures, to deliver a governance-driven, transparent and inclusive model for accessing government-issued financial instruments across Africa.

The announcement, made during the Singapore FinTech Festival, marked a major step toward democratising access to regulated financial assets and aligns strongly with Africa’s commitment to sound financial governance, integrity, best practice, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Across many African countries, ordinary citizens face significant barriers when attempting to invest in government bonds and other state-backed instruments.

“High minimum investment thresholds – designed to minimise administrative costs and prioritise large institutional transactions – have excluded the majority of the population from participating in their country’s financial health and long-term development.

“GFX is now leading the solution by deploying Libeara’s tokenisation infrastructure to reduce administrative costs, improve transparency, and ensure that secure, lower-value investments become viable for everyday Africans.

“Tokenising bonds on a blockchain allows for efficient settlement, reduced reconciliation burdens, and enhanced traceability, making it possible to maintain strong governance while lowering minimum investment amounts,” the statement added.

It noted that with this foundation, GFX provides regulators with a platform that is secure, conservative, carefully risk-managed, and deliberately inclusive. Our approach does not dilute governance standards – instead, it elevates them, ensuring that digital transformation strengthens the integrity of Ghana’s financial system while expanding safe access for millions of citizens.

GFX remains fully aligned with the direction set by the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana SEC, and global regulatory peers. Every step of our programme is built around one core commitment:

To ensure that innovation never runs ahead of governance, and that inclusion never compromises investor protection.

“On a continent where the majority of savings remain outside the traditional financial system, our mission is to create a new bridge: one where anyone with a smartphone and 50 Ghana cedis in their pocket can invest in their nation’s future with dignity,” said Joe Anka, CEO of GFX.

GFX’s initiative fits directly into the Bank of Ghana’s roadmap for safe, well-regulated digital innovation. The forthcoming Virtual Asset Services Providers (VASP) Bill will establish a comprehensive framework to ensure that digital asset applications – especially those tied to real-world regulated instruments – adhere to strict governance, investor protection, and compliance standards.

The Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana will jointly supervise these activities, ensuring alignment with both local legal requirements and international best practice. In the interim, the regulatory sandbox offers a controlled testing environment allowing innovators like GFX to trial blockchain-based financial tools under real-market conditions while mitigating risk.

Libeara’s platform currently supports close to US$800 million in regulated on-chain real-world assets.

“Libeara is bringing the real-world assets on-chain one step at a time, in a safe and compliant manner, and we are proud to make headway into the African continent through this initiative,” said Aaron Gwak, Founder and CEO of Libeara.

“This partnership highlights the importance of tokenisation serving real-world needs — enabling financial inclusion in underserved markets. We believe that access to stable, high-quality financial instruments should not be the privilege of the few – but a fundamental right for all, so that everyday Africans can own a piece of their nation’s economic future,” he added.