France Honours Fallen Heroes, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

France has reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, and multilateral cooperation as the French Embassy in Abuja joined the world to commemorate Armistice Day, marking 107 years since the end of the First World War.

The solemn ceremony, held in Abuja, recognised the sacrifices of French soldiers and all who died for the Republic — not only during the First World War but also in other conflicts around the world — in defence of liberty, democracy, and human dignity.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, who led the ceremony, said it was a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the duty of nations to preserve it.

He praised the bravery of soldiers who fought for the Republic, saying their sacrifices embody the very spirit of France — courage, honour, and service to humanity.

He stated that: “France remembers not only those who fell on the fields of Europe but also those who fought and died in Africa, Asia, and beyond.”

Fonbaustier also reaffirmed France’s strong partnership with Nigeria and its continued commitment to multilateral cooperation, peacekeeping, and humanitarian support in Africa and worldwide. He noted that both nations share a vision of stability and mutual respect built on dialogue and democratic values. “France stands with Nigeria and all peace-loving nations in defending the ideals of freedom and human dignity,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Defence Attaché of France to Nigeria, Colonel Stéphane Useo, stated that the commemoration represents more than mere remembrance; it reflects France’s enduring commitment to promoting peace and upholding shared human values. He said, “Every year, generations gather before the monuments of our towns and villages, united in remembrance and strengthened in our shared purpose — to build a world where liberty, security, and dignity are guaranteed for all.”

Useo paid tribute to the courage and selflessness of French soldiers through the ages, noting that their sacrifices continue to define the strength and values of the French Republic. He also shared a personal reflection, revealing that members of his own family were among those who experienced the horrors of war.

“For my family, as for many French families, war was not distant history — it was lived experience. It taught us that freedom is never free, and that peace must always be defended,” he said.

He further highlighted the symbolism of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe and the Bleuet de France, the blue cornflower that has represented solidarity with veterans since 1925. The Defence Attaché described the flower as “a small but powerful emblem of compassion, resilience, and unity.”

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths and a moment of silence at the embassy’s memorial plaque, as France renewed its message that remembrance is not only about honouring the past but also about sustaining the collective resolve to secure a peaceful and united future.