Experts Advocate Grassroots-Driven Solutions to Nigeria’s Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Experts and security stakeholders have emphasised the need for grassroots-driven solutions to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity, highlighting the importance of integrating community security initiatives with corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the National Symposium on Community Security and Corporate Social Responsibility: Pathways to Sustainable Development in Nigeria, the Founder of the Pan-African United Development Network (PAUDEN), Habib Mohammed, stressed that insecurity begins at the community level and empowering citizens through sustainable corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes is essential for long-term stability.

Mohammed noted that the symposium focused on integrating community security initiatives with corporate social responsibility programmes.

“The global challenge today is insecurity, and this insecurity begins at the community level. To adequately address these security threats, we need to empower people at the grassroots through sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives,” he stated.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North-east), Dr. Mustapha Salihu, observed that despite increased government spending on defence, lasting success depends on public cooperation.

He argued that stronger collaboration between citizens, the government, and the military could significantly accelerate progress, pointing out that ongoing security efforts are often undermined by terrorist informants who alert criminal groups to military movements.

Salihu noted that insecurity in Nigeria would persist unless citizens actively supported the government’s efforts to restore peace across the country.

He added that although the government had significantly increased budgetary allocations to defence and security, the success of ongoing operations depended largely on public cooperation.

In his keynote address, titled Pathways to Sustainable Development in Nigeria, Salihu said, “Until the government, the military, and the people collaborate, we cannot win the war against insecurity. The government has increased budgetary allocations to defence and security, which now top sectoral spending.

“We can see the successes the military is recording. The military has buckled up and is ready to win the war, but what remains is the support of the people. The nation still does not have the buy-in of its citizens in the ongoing fight against insecurity. The day Nigerians begin to support the government and the military’s efforts in this war against criminality, it could be won in less than three months. Ordinary Nigerians still see themselves as separate from the government,” he said.

Salihu further stated that the military continued to struggle against terrorist informants.

“Whenever they move their weaponry, the informants alert criminal elements, who then lay ambushes for the state forces,” he added.

He stressed that traditional institutions have much work to do as the link between communities and the state.

“They need to enlighten the people and encourage them to assist the military in winning the war. Without the buy-in of the people, even if the entire budget were allocated to defence and security, insecurity would persist. These criminal elements are our brothers and sisters, husbands and wives. They have parents and friends, and they live among the people in our communities. They are not evil spirits; they are human. The government is ready, the political will is there, and the military is prepared—but we need the people. We should first of all police ourselves before relying on the military and other security agencies,” he counselled.