Electoral Reforms: Leadership Crucial for Promoting Fairness, Accountability, Says Don

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As Nigeria prepares for future elections, legal luminary and University Don, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, has emphasised that leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s electoral reform processes with the tone and actions of leaders either promoting or hindering fairness and accountability.

Speaking in Abuja at the 10th annual conference of Open Africa Foundation in collaboration with Forensic Insight and Summit Leadership Institute with the theme, ‘Financial crime, cross-border crime and government integrity’, the university don said the country’s justice system is often influenced by the attitudes of those in positions of authority while citing examples of police and judicial officials being swayed by powerful individuals.

Reiterating that only experienced leadership should be at the helm of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he stressed that true reform can only be achieved when leaders demonstrate a genuine commitment to justice and transparency.

Speaking from personal experience, he noted that the current electoral process is marred by inefficiencies and malpractices, thereby underscoring the need for urgent reform, hence the need for a more robust and independent electoral system where citizens’ rights to vote and participate in the democratic process are protected.

He said in the context of Nigeria’s elections, this means leveraging technology solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure more credible processes, particularly with the inclusion of the Nigerian Computer Society’s efforts to promote collaboration and expertise.

“The Nigerian Computer Society’s strategic objective of collaboration is expected to play a key role in driving positive change, leveraging expertise to promote technology solutions for Nigeria’s electoral process. As the country navigates its democratic journey, the importance of leadership and collaboration cannot be overstated,” he said.

In his speech, Chairman of Open Africa Foundation, Tunji Aworinde, said more effort is needed in bridging Nigeria’s digital gap with the need for investment in ICT infrastructure development, particularly in schools.

Speaking at a gathering, a prominent stakeholder highlighted the importance of ensuring schools have digital devices like computers and internet connectivity, while noting that this would enable students to develop crucial digital skills and stay competitive in the global economy.

He added that the idea of leveraging programmes like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to support digital literacy and training cannot be over emphasised as with digital skills development, the country can empower its youths and drive economic growth.

“The initiative is expected to have far-reaching benefits, including increased digital literacy rates, improved access to digital services and opportunities, and enhanced economic competitiveness.

“As Nigeria navigates its digital journey, stakeholders are optimistic that the country can overcome its digital challenges and join the ranks of digitally advanced nations,” he said.