DSS Rearrests Escaped Ansaru Terrorist Linked to Okene Church Mass Killings

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has recaptured a top commander of the Ansaru terrorist group who was alleged to have masterminded the August 7, 2012, mass killing of Christian worshippers at a Deeper Life Bible Church near Okene in Kogi State.

This comes as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to ensuring safety of citizens, pledging a relentless campaign against terrorists and bandits operating within the area of responsibility of Operation Fansan Yamma.



At least 19 worshippers, including the pastor, were killed in Kogi in 2012, and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries when three men armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the church and opened fire.

According to security sources, the suspected terrorist kingpin—who, after the church attack, also coordinated a violent assault on five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State—was initially arrested but escaped during the July 2022 jailbreak at the Kuje Custodial Centre.



The sources further disclosed that the suspect later confessed to orchestrating the Kuje jailbreak following his transfer from the Kabba Custodial Centre in June 2022.

“After more than three years on the run, DSS operatives, acting on a well-coordinated intelligence operation, recaptured the fugitive on Friday morning.



“His re-arrest comes barely two months after the agency arraigned five suspects linked to the 2022 Catholic Church attack in Owo, Ondo State, signalling a renewed momentum in the DSS’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“During the February 2022 daylight bank robberies in Uromi, which created widespread panic across Edo State, several policemen and bank customers were killed, while hundreds of millions of naira were reportedly stolen. “Recently, the DSS has recorded a series of breakthroughs in apprehending terrorists and other criminal elements nationwide, with its new leadership accelerating the prosecution of arrested suspects,” the source said.



Two police officers and five civilians were killed when armed men attacked four banks in Uromi, Esan North-East LGA of Edo State.

The suspected terrorist is also believed to have attacked a police station in the Auchi area.

Confirming the incidents in a statement, the then spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command had said: “Four banks were attacked. We lost two police officers, including a female constable from the division that was targeted, and a sergeant from Auchi.”

Meanwhile, the CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke has reaffirmed the military’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens.

He pledged a relentless campaign against terrorists and bandits operating within the area of responsibility of Operation Fansan Yamma.



Speaking during his operational visit to the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) Sector 2/213 Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Katsina, Air Marshal Aneke emphasised that coordinated intelligence-led operations would be intensified to track and neutralise criminal elements while safeguarding innocent communities.



In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted: “The CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) unwavering commitment to defending the nation and eliminating insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements threatening peace and stability.

“I charge you to intensify efforts in fulfilling the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to decisively eliminate all threats to the safety and security of Nigerians.”



The CAS noted that the unprecedented support of the federal government, through the acquisition of modern platforms, advanced weaponry, and enhanced professional training, places a solemn responsibility on the Nigerian Air Force.

He observed that Nigeria’s security environment has become increasingly complex, with ruthless non-state actors spreading violence and causing significant loss of innocent lives.

Reminding personnel of the sacrifices of NAF’s fallen heroes, he urged them to remain agile, innovative, and precise in confronting security threats.

Warning that they cannot relent for a moment, the CAS stated that, “the nation is counting on us to restore peace and reclaim every inch of territory challenged by insurgents and criminals.”

Air Marshal Aneke commended the troops for their courage, precision, and professionalism despite the operational challenges of the region.

“We will not rest until every threat to our sovereignty is neutralised. Wherever they hide, whether in forests, valleys, or remote villages, our forces will find them, and we will strike with precision. Our mission is clear: to hunt them down and protect our people,” he said.

He encouraged personnel to sustain operational momentum and ensure that every mission reflects the NAF’s core values of discipline, service, and patriotism.

Reiterating his leadership philosophy, anchored in decisive warfare and robust welfare, the CAS stressed that the fight against insecurity must go hand-in-hand with the well-being of personnel.

During the visit, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Idris, assured the CAS of the unwavering readiness and commitment of troops to realise his strategic vision for the Nigerian Air Force.

This was followed by a detailed operational brief by the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore CE Illoh, who presented the current campaign plan, recent operational gains, and evolving strategies to counter threats across the theatre.

The CAS, accompanied by key Branch Chiefs and senior officers from Headquarters NAF, also toured critical operational and administrative facilities, including the Operations, Engineering, and Logistics areas, as well as base medical, sporting, and recreational infrastructures.