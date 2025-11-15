Demas Nwoko, Francis Onwochei, Others to be Honoured by CORA

Vanessa Obioha

The Committee for Relevant Art, CORA, will confer honours today, November 15, on several icons in the cultural sector who reached landmark ages in 2025. Holding on the platform of the 2025 edition of CORA’s flagship project, the Lagos Book and Art Festival, LABAF, at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, the committee will recognise those who clocked 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s at various times in the year.

The list boasts of prominent personalities in the culture sector like the legendary architect and art designer, Prof. Demas Nwoko; the first federal Director of Culture, Frank Aig-Imoukhuede; actor and filmmaker Francis Onwochei; artist and art historian, Prof. Dele Jegede, among many others.

In a statement, the committee noted that the celebration is rooted in its founding objective: to educate, enlighten, and empower the citizenry by highlighting those who have contributed to building the nation’s cultural foundation. The tributes centre on distinguished personalities whose careers span media, performing arts, architecture, literature, and public service. This segment underscores LABAF’s commitment to preserving and promoting the history of Nigerian arts by recognising its architects,” the statement read.

Also happening alongside the tribute to the icons at LABAF is the 20th anniversary of the Green Festival, the children and adolescent segment consistently staged by the CORA’s partner, Children and the Environment (CATE). The festival is curated and directed by Adesola Arti Alamutu and has played host to over 5000 pupils and students, some of whom are today in leadership positions all over the world.