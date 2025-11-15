Apapa Youths Represent Nigeria at African Union Summit on Justice, Reparation

Wale Igbintade

The Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, has urged youth representatives from the council to be exemplary ambassadors of Apapa, Lagos State, and Nigeria, as they depart for the African Union Leadership Youth Summit in Ethiopia.

The summit, themed ‘Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice for African Youth and People of African Descent Through Reparation’, is expected to draw young leaders from across the continent to discuss issues of justice, equity, and youth empowerment.

Addressing the delegates at a farewell ceremony held in Apapa on Monday, Hon. Senbanjo encouraged them to participate actively and strive for excellence during the summit.

She urged the team to leverage the experience to build networks and return home with ideas that could inspire growth and development at the grassroots level.

“You are going as ambassadors of Apapa and Nigeria. Represent us with excellence, participate fully, and aim for leadership positions at the summit. The knowledge and experience you gain should be brought back home to inspire others,” Senbanjo said.

The Chairman, who has been widely commended for her youth-focused initiatives, reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to creating platforms for young people to thrive locally and internationally.

Also speaking at the event, the APC Lagos State Youth Leader and member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Dr. Seriki Murtala Ishola, commended Hon. Senbanjo’s leadership, describing her as a “visionary and dedicated leader who continuously invests in the future of young people.”

He reminded the delegates that their participation in the summit is not a mere privilege but a call to responsibility and service.

“You carry the image of Apapa, Lagos State, and Nigeria. Conduct yourselves with discipline, character, and excellence. Learn, network, and make meaningful contributions that will project our nation positively on the African stage,” Seriki said.

Seriki also reaffirmed the APC’s commitment, under Senbanjo’s leadership, to continue empowering young people through mentorship, leadership exposure, and capacity development initiatives.

The four delegates representing Nigeria at the summit are, Comrade Idoko Samuel, Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (Apapa Chapter) – representing Nigeria under the Egypt delegation.

“Comrade Lukman Barakat, PRO, NYCN (Apapa Chapter) – representing Nigeria under the Burundi delegation.

“Comrade Adedipe Taiye, President, United Apapa Youth Forum – representing Nigeria under the Seychelles delegation.

“Mr. Oluwasanya Oluwatosin, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman, Apapa Local Government – representing Nigeria under the Ethiopia delegation.”

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony included Hon. John Bamidele Avoseh (Chief of Staff), Mrs. Sonate Oluwatoyin (Council Manager), Mrs. Adedeji Lucy (Council HRO), Mrs. Aka-Bashorun (HOD Agric), and Hon. Gbose Rasheed (APC Lagos West Senatorial District Youth Leader).

The event underscored the Apapa council’s sustained commitment to youth development, empowerment, and international representation, further cementing its reputation as a model for grassroots leadership and youth inclusion in Lagos State.