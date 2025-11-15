Albert Austin: Global Mobility Now Central to Wealth Diversification

The Premiere, a new wealth management and global mobility advisory firm, seeks to bridge the gap between opportunity and access through citizenship and residency-by-investment, international real estate, and bespoke advisory services. Its Chairman, Albert Austin discusses the firm’s founding vision, its unique concierge-style approach and how it is helping African professionals and families unlock credible pathways to global financial growth and generational wealth. Nume Ekeghe brings the excerpts:

What inspired the creation of The Premiere and what makes it different from others playing in this space?

The Premiere was created to be a leading firm in investment immigration, luxury international real estate, and wealth advisory. We were established as a vehicle to provide Africans with equal opportunities through global mobility. We all recognise that second citizenship or permanent residency is no longer a luxury—it is an asset. Access to opportunity is an asset; if opportunities exist but you cannot reach them, then you cannot benefit from them. That is where The Premiere comes in. Our role is to provide access that enables individuals and families to take advantage of opportunities across different regions, whether for tax incentives, stable economies, safety, or wealth diversification. What distinguishes us is the concierge-style service we offer. Every client is treated like family. Beyond completing a transaction, we ensure they are fully settled and supported whether in property management, documentation, or post-transaction advisory. We have clients who began property purchases but got stuck midstream; with The Premiere, that doesn’t happen. We ensure that what you start, you complete successfully.

You’ve mentioned property and real estate. How does The Premiere support clients in selecting viable investments abroad?

Our parent company, Loft and Keys, partners with Binghatti Developers in the UAE, a multibillion-dollar real estate group. Loft and Keys was ranked number one in Africa and eighth globally among Binghatti’s partners. We conduct extensive due diligence before choosing any project. We study price per square foot, projected yield, and overall investment sustainability before taking inventory. This allows us to secure projects at favourable entry prices for clients, ensuring long-term value. For instance, our flagship project in Dubai, Binghatti Grove is an exceptional development. Every unit, from one-bedroom to penthouse, has a private balcony pool overlooking the Dubai skyline. It’s both aesthetic and functional, designed for comfort and high occupancy rates. With yields of about 10 per cent, tax-free, and the advantage of Dubai’s golden visa and stable economy, it represents an ideal investment.

Compliance and credibility are major concerns in the investment migration industry. How does The Premiere ensure due diligence and client protection?

Compliance is central to everything we do. Every programme we offer whether citizenship or residency, is government-legislated and regulated. Our partners, including immigration lawyers, incubators, and funds, are all government-approved and supervised within their jurisdictions. We take responsibility for the entire process, from document verification to global checks, liaising with our partners, and ensuring that every requirement is met. For example, our Portugal fund for permanent residency is regulated by the Portuguese capital market authority, which enforces stringent due diligence standards.

In short, what we say is consistent across the entire chain, from origination to fulfilment until our clients receive their citizenship or residency approvals. That’s how we protect the integrity of the process.

Beyond real estate, The Premiere also focuses on professional residency. How are you supporting skilled Nigerians seeking permanent residency in countries like Canada?

We’re excited about our professional residency initiative, especially in healthcare. Many developed countries like Canada are facing an ageing population; the average age in Canada is 41, while Nigeria’s is 19. That demographic gap creates a global demand for skilled professionals.

We’re partnering with Canada’s largest immigration law firms to facilitate express entry for professionals such as doctors, nurses, radiologists, and pharmacists. This programme not only secures permanent residency but also provides better earning power, education access for families, and long-term economic empowerment.

For example, an international student at the University of Toronto might pay 60,000 Canadian dollars, but a permanent resident pays around 5,000. So, the return on investment is enormous when you consider the opportunities, savings, and intergenerational benefits.

How do you justify the cost in terms of long-term value and wealth diversification?

I like to say: you can’t benefit from opportunities you don’t have access to. The ability to travel, invest, or relocate without restriction is priceless. Think of it this way: a family that secures Canadian residency for their children saves over $55,000 per child, per year in tuition. Multiply that across several years, and you’ve recouped your investment many times over. It’s not just about money; it is about freedom. Imagine not being held back by visa delays or denials. When opportunity knocks, you can simply pack your bag and go. That flexibility is one of the greatest assets anyone can own.

Adding to that, these programmes also protect against inflation and economic volatility. By diversifying assets into stable, USD-denominated economies with favourable tax regimes, families can hedge against local currency risks while building generational wealth.

The Premiere says its approach is ‘tailored.’ How do you customise your services for families and clients with varying financial capacities?

The word tailored is key, it means bespoke. Our approach begins with listening. We take time to understand each client’s family structure, aspirations, financial capacity, and long-term goals.

We’re not in the business of selling generic products. We design bespoke solutions whether through citizenship-by-investment, real estate portfolios, or residency programmes that fit the client’s exact needs. It’s part of our compliance culture too; every recommendation we make must be traceable to a well-understood client need.

Our minimum investment threshold may start from $150,000, but we customise the structure to ensure that clients maximise value from every dollar invested.

You’ve spoken passionately about Dubai. Beyond the glamour, what makes it such a strategic market for investors?

Recent data shows that Dubai is now the world’s second city with the highest number of millionaires, and projections suggest it may take the top spot next year. That isn’t accidental it’s a product of deliberate policy and a strong economic environment. Dubai offers safety, zero income tax, and steady capital gains. For five consecutive years, it has ranked among the top five safest countries in the world. These are the kinds of indicators we monitor before recommending investments.

So, when we advise clients to consider Dubai, it’s because the fundamentals, security, transparency, and return on investment make it one of the most rewarding global destinations for wealth growth and preservation.

Finally, what’s the long-term vision for The Premiere?

The Premiere is your gateway to global freedom and wealth security. We’re building a brand that Africans can trust, one that embodies prestige, refinement, influence, discretion, and excellence.

Our mission is to empower individuals and families to navigate global mobility and preserve their wealth through customised immigration solutions, strategic real estate opportunities, and expert financial guidance.

Ultimately, The Premiere exists to show that a home-grown African firm can operate credibly on the world stage and open doors to the opportunities our people deserve.